'Rambassador' Eric Dickerson vows to take fans' logo beef to Rams brass

As part of the anticipated grand opening of their Inglewood palace this fall, the Los Angeles Rams revealed a new logo on Monday.

It did not go over well.

Fans ridiculed the logo for myriad reasons with many claiming it would be better suited for their soon-to-be fellow tenant Chargers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As if to confirm the logo was indeed not theirs, the Chargers released their own new logo on Tuesday. Yahoo Sports readers overwhelmingly preferred the new Chargers design.

Eric Dickerson’s on the case

But don’t worry, Rams fans. Eric Dickerson has heard your complaints. And he’s taking them to the top in his self-proclaimed role as “Rambassador.”

.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

“Rambassador” isn’t the formal job title of the Hall of Fame running back who was named All-Pro four times as a member of the Rams.

But he does have an official capacity with the team. He’s the Rams’ vice president of business development.

Eric Dickerson is a man of the people (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

So what’s happening here is that a team executive is piling on the Rams’ new logo while implying that he can convince other executives to make the switch to Twitter-sourced fan art.

Can he sway the Rams?

The Rams’ response on Tuesday to being mercilessly mocked was to release a graphic demonstrating how much work and thought went into the secondary logo that is almost universally ridiculed.

Story continues

Reimagined and made through time. pic.twitter.com/07lNDmthai — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 24, 2020

This does not indicate that the Rams have any interest in bailing on a logo they ostensibly spent a considerable amount of money and time designing.

But fans now have the “Rambassador” on their side. Can team brass be swayed?

More from Yahoo Sports: