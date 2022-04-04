Ramadan has begun. Where to celebrate and observe the Muslim holiday in Charlotte

Muslims in Charlotte and around the world are beginning a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and more in observance of Ramadan.

The holiest month in the Muslim calendar, the holiday is a time for spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving. And it ends with a multi-day celebration, Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, where friends and family gather to share meals and exchange gifts.

One of the main parts of the month is fasting, which includes abstaining from food, beverages, smoking and sex. Observing Ramadan, particularly the fasting portion, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, the responsibilities required of all Muslims.

In Charlotte, there are plenty of ways for people of all ages to celebrate throughout the month.

Here’s what to know about Ramadan and ways to observe the holiday in Charlotte:

When is Ramadan 2022?

Ramadan began Saturday and continues through May 2.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, and the specific dates are determined by lunar phases because it always begins and ends with a crescent moon.

Ramadan events in Charlotte

Many Charlotte-area organizations are having Ramadan events throughout the holy month, including:

The Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte, which is hosting family nights and potluck Iftars throughout the month. For the latest updates, the group recommends following their Facebook page at facebook.com/isgcharlotte.

The Muslim Education Center, which is serving Iftars each Friday and Saturday of Ramadan. Babysitting services will be available. For more information, visit meccharlotte.org.

The Islamic Center of Charlotte, which is hosting Iftars and daily prayers. You can find more details at iccharlotte.org.

The Islamic Community Center of South Charlotte, which is serving Iftars on Fridays and Saturdays. Babysitting will also be offered, as well as youth programs. For the latest details, go to iccsc.org.

What is the proper greeting for Ramadan?

Story continues

There are a couple of common sayings you can use to wish friends, family or coworkers observing Ramadan:

“Ramadan mubarak,” which is Arabic for “have a blessed Ramadan.”

“Ramadan kareem,” which is Arabic for “have a generous Ramadan.”

How long do Muslims fast for Ramadan?





During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Fasts are often broken by sharing a meal with family and friends known as an “Iftar.”

Some people are not required to participate in fasting, such as young children, pregnant people and sick people.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

A three-day event, celebrations often include gatherings with family and friends and gift exchanges.

“It’s kind of like the Muslim version of Christmas, in the sense that it’s a religious holiday where everyone comes together for big meals with family and friends, exchanges presents, and generally has a lovely time,” Vox editor Jennifer Williams wrote in a 2021 piece on the holiday.