Ram Vilas Paswan to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Patna

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's mortal remains were flown to Patna from Delhi on 9 October, Friday, for his last rites.

He breathed his last on Thursday night at a Delhi hospital, where he had been admitted for several days. He underwent a heart surgery last weekend. The news of his death was announced by Chirag Paswan.

On Friday, the mortal remains of the late LJP leader were brought to his residence in Delhi's 12 Janpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, CPI leader D. Raja and several other leaders paid their tributes.

The remains of Ram Vilas Paswan were then brought to his residence in Patna's Boring road. From 8 am, on Saturday, the general public have been allowed to pay their last respects, and the cremation will take place with full state honours at 1.30 pm, at the Janardan Ghat in Patna.

A huge crowd gathered outside Ram Vilas Paswan's residence to pay their last respects to the Dalit leader.

From his residence his remains will be taken to the Bihar Assembly and then to the LJP headquarters, where party supporters will be allowed to pay their last respects till 10.30 pm, his family members said.

(With inputs from IANS)

