Ram Rajya Will Come to India Under PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership With the Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, August 3: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that he has a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. According to a tweet by ANI, Chouhan urged people of the nation to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4 and 5 and express their happiness. "I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under PM Modi's leadership. I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of 4th & 5th August to express our happiness", Chouhan said.

Also Read | Uma Bharti Not to Attend Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony in Ayodhya Amid COVID-19, Says Will Visit Site After PM Narendra Modi Leaves

The bhumi pujan or ground-breaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple at a ceremony in Ayodhya on this day. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be allotted for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja: Preparations, Cleanliness Drive in Full Swing in Ayodhya Ahead of Foundation Laying Ceremony.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's the tweet by ANI:

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020

I have a belief that with the construction of #RamTemple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under PM Modi's leadership. I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of 4th & 5th August to express our happiness: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM pic.twitter.com/T1L0nhzc8r — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020





In the last month, Chouhan was tested positive for coronavirus. Since July 25, the Chief Minister has been undergoing treatment at Chirayu hospital, a dedicated facility for the treatment of coronavirus patients in the capital city.

"I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing Covid-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy," tweeted Chouhan. He had said that he is not suffering from fever, his cough is also under control and is nearing its end.