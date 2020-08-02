Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News

Ayodhya, August 2: The Bhoomi Pujan programme of Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Tuesday, i.e. August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya for rituals that will mark the beginning of Ram temple construction. The live coverage of the event will be telecast on DD National and DD News Channel. On Sunday Prasar Bharati announced the schedule of live streaming of Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony: Stonework for Ram Mandir Reaches Final Stage Ahead of Foundation Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya.

There will be a special live show on DD National and DD News Live from Ayodhya on the evening of August 4. It will feature the Deepotsav from 7 pm to 8 pm followed by a special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river. Continuous breaking coverage of events in Ayodhya will start from 6 am on the August 5, on DD News Live and DD India Live. Ram Mandir Construction: Ram Lalla to Don Different Coloured Attires from Monday Till 'Bhoomi Pujan'.

Tweet by Prasar Bharati:

Extensive coverage planned by @DDNational and @DDNewslive in the run up to the events in Ayodhya on wednesday, the 5th Aug. — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) August 2, 2020





Inputs from across the globe on the anticipation and reactions of devotees will be broadcast. Meanwhile, live telecast of the main events in Ayodhya will be done on DD National covering from multiple locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir. It will also be carried out by other DD Channels.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure.