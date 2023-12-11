Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan Under One Management as India’s Matrix and Bling Merge (EXCLUSIVE)
Top Indian celebrity management firms Matrix IEC and Bling Entertainment are merging, bringing their roster of A-list talents under one roof.
Matrix was founded by Reshma Shetty and Vivek Kamath. It represents popular actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among others. The company also represents A-list directors Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar.
And in a recent venture into sports, the company has signed up Indian cricketer K.L. Rahul, who has captained the national team.
The roster of talent formerly represented by Bling including Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia as well as directors Konkona Sen Sharma, Sandeep Modi, Tahira Kashyap and Vasan Bala, will now be represented by Matrix.
Matrix manages film, TV, streaming, endorsements, events, social and digital portfolios for their talent. The company also partnerships with some of India’s most successful celebrity private labels including Ed-a-Mamma, founded by Alia Bhatt and now a joint venture with Reliance Brands, Kay Beauty, founded by Katrina Kaif as a joint venture with Nykaa and Chopra Jonas’s hair-care brand Anomaly.
All the partners in Matrix are women including Dorita D’Souza (partner, legal and compliance), Hiral Thakkar (partner, live events, TV and casting), Kim Saldanha (partner, private labels and private equity) and Shally Badlani (partner, creator platforms). The three incoming partners with the merger are also women – Swati Iyer, Piya Sawhney and Shanti Sivaram. Swati Iyer will serve as CEO of the merged entity.
