Ram Charan introduces Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli's RRR

A teaser trailer of Jr NTR's as Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli-directed film RRR was released recently, on the historical figure's 119th birth anniversary. Ram Charan's voiceover describes him as strong and powerful, whose valour is admired by all. In March, NTR had shared a clip of Ram's character Ramaraju.

Here is the clip

RRR is a fictionalised take on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The duo fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The shooting of the feature had come to an abrupt halt due to the pandemic but resumed earlier this month.

In a 2019 interview with Firstpost, Rajamouli said the idea of this film is inspired by Che Guevara's memoir The Motorcycle Diaries. He also spoke about selecting the lead actors for his film, "This film demands two Telugu-speaking actors. Moreover, I feel that if we stay true to the storyline, and create a necessary emotional impact, audiences from other languages wouldn't mind seeing unfamiliar faces as the protagonists."

Reportedly made at a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR will open in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in her Telugu debut, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Also See: Telugu actor Rajasekhar, wife Jeevitha test positive for COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh cinema halls, multiplexes continue to remain shut over steep maintenance costs, lack of new releases

Tulu actor Surendra Bantwal found dead in his apartment in Karnataka town

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.