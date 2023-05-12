Ralston School celebrates King Charles’ coronation

It was a royal occasion at Ralston School’s coronation celebration on Wednesday. Grade 1 students Esme and Nancy kicked things off with the singing of O Canada, followed by the Ralston School Choir singing God Save the King.

Grade 8 student Kamto read from a book about King Charles, focusing on reading parts about his early childhood, schooling, RAF training and when he learned to fly a helicopter. The reading closed with a summary of what a coronation was, who conducted it and where it was held.

The Military Family Resource Centres held a letter-writing competition, with the letters addressed to the new monarch, and the three winners from the school each read theirs aloud. First up was Grade 7 student Kyla, who talked about her love of gardening and how much she misses her grandmother’s garden in England. Kyla has created her own plot within the family garden here and tried to make it as similar to her grandmother’s garden as possible.

Grade 4 student Evee’s letter was about her interest in nature. When she grows up, she wants to be a lemur conservationist. The letter went on to say how she is glad King Charles has an interest in nature and will be able to make big changes for the benefit of the environment.

Leo, a kindergarten student, was the third winner and his letter was about how he is hoping there are bouncy castles at the coronation, as this was his favourite part from the Queen’s Jubilee.

Tea and finger foods followed. Several tables of parents and community members attended the celebration and everyone got into the spirit by waving flags and wearing crowns along with coronation bracelets. A photo booth was set up with a large wooden throne, a sceptre and a cape hanging beside it. Each student received a commemorative coronation pin at the close of the event.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News