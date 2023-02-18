Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Returned to Shelter After Just 2 Weeks in New Home

Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.

Niagara SPCA Facebook

It's back to the doghouse for Ralphie.

On Tuesday, the Niagara Country SPCA announced on social media that its recently adopted "demon" rescue, a French bulldog with behavioral issues, was back in their care after just two weeks at his new home.

"While the adopter had the right household dynamic, Ralphie proved to be more than she could handle," the shelter explained. "Kudos to her though for making the right decision."

"There were some bad choices made by both, but they parted ways amicably," they noted, adding jokingly, "He took his CDs and she kept his sweatshirt. She now understands that Ralphie IS that good-looking bad boy your mama warned you about."

The news comes as a surprise following the glowing reports Ralphie's new owner gave the SPCA just days after taking him home earlier this month.

"I was literally questioning where the name 'Demon Dog' came from," the initially smitten adopter wrote. "He found a happy place with me because he saved me as much as I saved him … I feel blessed!"

The rescue dog first made headlines in January when the Niagara Country SPCA posted about the pup on Facebook.

In their adoption post, the New York shelter described the 26-Lb. dog as a "fire-breathing demon" and "a whole jerk- not even half."

"Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package," they stated, before adding details about the dog's bad behavior.

RELATED: Britain's Ugliest Dog Treated to Spa Day of Posh Pampering: Peggy 'Loved Every Second'

"Sometimes we can sugarcoat the less than desirable traits," the shelter noted, referring to their ability to write persuasive adoption posts about the animals in their care.

"This one stumps us though. We don't actually have too many nice things to say."

The brutally honest description should have kept admirers at bay, but instead won Ralphie a slew of adoption applications, resulting sadly in the failed homing attempt.

The SPCA hasn't given up on Ralphie yet, though. "While it is unfortunate that he is back to square one, we're committed to helping him," they wrote on Instagram.

Story continues

RELATED: New York Animal Shelter Seeking Forever Home for 'Fire-Breathing Demon' Dog Called 'Ralphie'

"We were able to finally get in touch with his original owner through alternate channels. He gave us some insight into Ralphie's behavior. After gathering all information available, we decided to reach out to another trainer for Ralphie."

The staff explained that the pro trainer they'd recruited utilizes an intensive six-week boarding program, which will require follow-ups after completion to make sure Ralphie stays on track.

RELATED: Ronald the Puppy Finds His Perfect Home After 14 Failed Adoptions

Adoption applications are currently being vetted, with the shelter stating preferences for local homes due to the necessity of proximity to Ralphie's new trainer.

Fans of the belligerent rescue praised the shelter for their commitment to Ralphie's welfare, despite his challenges. "I'm rooting for Ralphie and his team," commented one.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ralphie's bad behavior made the rescue pup so popular with fans that a fundraising sweatshirt featuring his image was even put up for sale.