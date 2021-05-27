Ralph Macchio on Terry Silver’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Return: ‘Another Wrench in our Karate Soap Opera’

On Thursday morning, Netflix revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role of “Karate Kid III” villain Terry Silver on Season 4 of “Cobra Kai.” Hours later, we asked star, executive producer and formerly (movie) brainwashed student of Sensei Silver Ralph Macchio to talk about the “Karate Kid” prequel series’ latest throwback casting.

“One thing we’ve done is we’ve really talked through the arcs and how to not give too much at once. Keep those Easter eggs just carefully placed, keep those O.G. guest stars peppered at the right time to propel the story in the an organic way,” Macchio told TheWrap, referencing his character’s Season 3 return to Okinawa, Japan, where he bumped into some friends and former foes from the movie sequel days.

“They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity. And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the [Daniel] LaRusso character,” he continued. “It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”

“Thomas is really wonderful. I’m really happy for him,” he continued. “I just texted him this morning, ‘Strap in. Life’s about to change. Welcome to the dojo.’ He sent back a term of endearment, as well.”

Sounds like Griffith is a little nicer than the man he portrays on the mat, on the screen.

In “Karate Kid III,” Silver is introduced as the man who started the “Cobra Kai” dojo with John Kreese (Martin Kove). Silver is even more nuts than Kreese, and goes from being Daniel-san’s sensei to his adversary.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by the trio of Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The “Karate Kid” sequel series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Story continues

In addition to Macchio, Zabka and now Griffith, “Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny) and Oona O’Brien (Devon).

We do not yet have a premiere date for “Cobra Kai” Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Read original story Ralph Macchio on Terry Silver’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Return: ‘Another Wrench in our Karate Soap Opera’ At TheWrap