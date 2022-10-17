Ralph Macchio talks 'Cobra Kai,' relationship to Pat Morita in 'Waxing On': 'It was magic'

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

As the sage Mr. Miyagi taught his karate pupil Daniel-san, "Man who catch fly with chopstick accomplish anything.” So a book doesn't seem too tall an order for Ralph Macchio, the actor who portrayed underdog Daniel LaRusso in the franchise's first three "Karate Kid" films and Netflix's "Cobra Kai." He was able to snag a fly, after all.

"Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me" (Dutton, 256 pp., out Tuesday) traces the rise of Macchio, now 60, after the original film's 1984 release that crane-kicked off 1986 and 1989 follow-up features and a Netflix series going five seasons strong that elaborates on the story of Daniel's original opponent, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

"The book is always tied into the Daniel LaRusso of it all, ‘The Karate Kid’ journey of it all," Macchio tells USA TODAY. "Even though I talk about ‘The Outsiders’ and ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ and my life and my wife and kids here and there, and the '90s that got a little dry for me after the '80s success."

'Karate Kid' star (spoiler) finally makes her 'Cobra Kai' debut! William Zabka 'loved it'

Netflix's ad-supported tier will be available to consumers on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month

&quot;Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me,&quot; by Ralph Macchio.
"Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," by Ralph Macchio.

Writing the book "was far more emotional than I expected," Macchio says as he revisits memories with his onscreen mentor Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) and director John G. Avildsen and producer Jerry Weintraub, who have also died.

Macchio writes of regrets – like not presenting at the Oscars in 1985 alongside a nominated Morita, or being too foolish to absorb career advice from Warren Beatty – Daniel's "essentially impossible to pull off" crane kick and his evolving feelings about being so tied to "The Karate Kid." In the All Valley karate tournament of interviews, Macchio talks about his "magic" moments with Morita, the possibility of Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce showing up on "Cobra Kai" and what could be in store for the series.

'The Outsiders' are in again at this house museum dedicated to the iconic '80s movie

Question: What was your relationship with Pat Morita like? 

Ralph Macchio: On screen, it was magic. I call it soulful magic. He and I were close, friendly. People say, “Oh, did you guys do everything together?” No, not really. He was an actor. I was an actor. He lived in California, Hawaii and Vegas, and I lived in New York, and we went on with our lives. But there was that special relationship/connection that when I looked at him, it was nothing but love, from the aspect of understanding we had something special.

Ralph Macchio describes what he and Pat Morita were able to create in the &quot;Karate Kid&quot; franchise as &quot;soulful magic.&quot;
Ralph Macchio describes what he and Pat Morita were able to create in the "Karate Kid" franchise as "soulful magic."

He died in 2005 at 73. Do you remember what your last interaction was?

My last interaction in person was the Lincoln Center awards ceremony where he got an Excellence Award (in 2004). We may have spoken on the phone after that. He would leave those messages, “Hey Ralphie, it's me, Unca Popzi! I love your ass, baby. What you doing?” That was earlier, but I believe we might have spoken after the awards ceremony and in brief fashion. But the last memory was us (at the ceremony), and there's a picture of that in the book of us that night, together, smiling, laughing, cracking jokes. And it was the first time we were seen together in probably 20 years.

Pat was in “The Next Karate Kid” (starring Swank) and you were not. Surprisingly, you write in your book that you found out about the movie in the newspaper. What was that moment like?

It was a weird kind of relief and gut punch at the same time. “The Karate Kid Part III,” I felt, had so many flaws in the script, and the character of Daniel LaRusso really didn't move forward. Ironically, “The Karate Kid (Part) III” is giving birth to so much great story in “Cobra Kai” right now. So it's amazing how even the shortcomings of yesterday become the fruits and gifts of today. But I felt, “I guess I'm too old to play that part.” And I'm like, “Well, thank God I'm too old to play that part.” And then like, “Really, they're gonna make another one without me?” All that, in like three seconds.

'Not just of one, but of two': Hilary Swank announces she's going to be a mom

Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), left, bullied high school student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his karate teacher Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in a scene from the 1984 film &quot;The Karate Kid.&quot;
Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), left, bullied high school student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his karate teacher Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in a scene from the 1984 film "The Karate Kid."

Did you and Pat ever talk about “The Next Karate Kid”? 

Nope. It was interesting. That was probably our widest absence of communication. We were both doing our lives at that point and doing other things. So there was never the phone call, “Hey, I'm gonna do this.” It's an interesting thing. In the next book, I'll write about that.

"Cobra Kai" has so many great cameos from the "Karate Kid" franchise. Has Swank been asked to make an appearance as Julie?

I do not have any information on that. All I know is that the door is open because she's of the Miyagi-verse, as we call it. She knew Mr. Miyagi, and it would be seemingly feasible, if those are two words that belong together, that Daniel would know who Julie Pierce was.

Geena Davis reveals she was 'dying from shame' after Bill Murray screamed at her on film set

'The Godfather' turns 50: Why Frank Sinatra loathed the novel, told author Mario Puzo to 'choke'

&quot;Karate Kid&quot; Ralph Macchio is pleased to have actors Thomas Ian Griffith, left, and Yuji Okumoto reprise their roles for &quot;Cobra Kai.&quot;
"Karate Kid" Ralph Macchio is pleased to have actors Thomas Ian Griffith, left, and Yuji Okumoto reprise their roles for "Cobra Kai."

If “Cobra Kai” is picked up for a sixth season, what might it look like?

We tease some of the international elements, and we tease that John Kreese (Martin Kove) is not done. Season 5 ends in a way where it seems like everything is OK, but being we are in a karate soap opera, which is what “Cobra Kai” is. Anything can happen. I'd like to see where they go with the next generation stories. And, it's so much fun to see actors like Yuji Okumoto and Thomas Ian Griffith, as Chozen and Terry Silver respectively, be such big parts of these seasons and add more layers and nuanced characters to the “Karate Kid” universe. I think there's more story to tell, so I'm excited for what tomorrow may bring.

Celebrities churn out children's books: See reads from Jimmy Fallon, Duchess Meghan, more

See Oprah's book club latest pick: 'That Bird Has My Wings,' by Jarvis Jay Masters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cobra Kai Season 6? Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio on series, new book

Latest Stories

  • North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball

    The Tar Heels won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. The Bulldogs received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two.

  • Creed 3: Fans praise ‘fire’ first pictures from Michael B Jordan sequel

    ‘Creed III’ comes to ciemas next year

  • Toronto FC takes MLS pay to new heights with US$14 million for Lorenzo Insigne

    Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14 million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million. Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez thir

  • Simu Liu's funny reaction to 'Filipinos' answer on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!': What do you mean by that?'

    Celebrity Jeopardy! featured its first semifinal round, Sunday, and when Ike Barinholtz responded to a clue, Simu Liu, who was playing for the charity Stop AAPI Hate, couldn't help but point out the odd way Ike phrased his answer. The clue was: “October is the history month for this Asian-American ethnic group that included Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy.” Barinholtz replied, “What are Filipinos?” While host Mayim Bialick awarded Barinholtz the money, his answer did ot sit well with Liu. “What do you mean, ‘what are Filipinos?’” Liu asked. “What do you mean by that, Ike?” “Oh my God, that's not what I meant,” Barinholtz stammered in response. “You have to answer in the form of a question.” “What?’” Liu quoted. He implied that the determiner word “what” should be replaced with “who.”Okay. Did you hear him? I heard him.” Viewers thought Liu and Barinholtz’s exchange was hilarious. And the laughs kept coming, especially when the celebrities were asked a clue about this iconic battery mascot. “Who is the Duracell Rabbit?” comedian Iliza Shlesinger responded. The correct answer was the Energizer Bunny. Shlesinger was so upset by her response that she wouldn’t let it go. “Duracell?” she exclaimed. “The Duracell Rabbit? Am I from Mars? Who has even said ‘Duracell’ in the last decade?” And much like the Energizer Bunny, Shelesinger’s reaction kept going…and going… and going, even when everyone else was ready to move on. Before Mayim could give the next clue for “Brain Surgeon's Terminology,” Shlesinger shouted, “Oh! I need brain surgery!”

  • Trump claims that National Archives ‘lost’ nuclear secrets but they ‘don’t care’

    Amid worsening legal perils, former president posts 2012 story concerning ‘more than 1,500 boxes of classified documents’ going missing at records centre

  • Will 'She-Hulk' Wreak CGI Chaos Again in Season 2?

    Tatiana Maslany might have an answer, which you'll find either disappointing or thrilling.

  • Yankees defeat Guardians to force winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York

    Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings as the Yankees fought off elimination vs. the Guardians and forced a winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York.

  • Bill Maher Nails Why Republicans Support Herschel Walker: It Says to Dems, Anything Is Better Than What You’re Selling (Video)

    "Democrats also think the other side is an existential threat, but their response is not to nominate sickos to make a point,” the "Real Time" host said

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "