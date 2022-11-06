Ralph Macchio on His Friend and Karate Kid Costar Pat Morita: His Legacy 'Shines Brighter Than Ever'

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

Anyone watching Cobra Kai on Netflix knows: Mr. Miyagi continues to inspire Daniel LaRusso and his family.

The same is true for the relationship between Ralph Macchio, 61, and Pat Morita, the man who played Miyagi in the 1984 hit movie The Karate Kid and its sequels — and who died of kidney failure in 2005 at the age of 73.

"His impact on my life shines brightly in 2022," Macchio says.

Following the release of his new memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Macchio penned the following essay in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on stands now, reflecting on his relationship with Morita as part of the ongoing "What I Wish I Could Tell You" series.

If I were able to explain to you all that is happening with The Karate Kid based on what we were a part of creating nearly 40 years ago, I'm not sure you would believe it. The legacy of your work and contribution to the world in your portrayal of Mr. Miyagi shines brighter than ever.

He lives and breathes in a new chapter of the Karate Kid universe. Five years ago, a television series called Cobra Kai was born. It picked up the story 34 years after the original Karate Kid. I have this wonderful opportunity to walk in your sensei shoes as I impart the wisdom and experiences of our days together. The spirit of Miyagi is felt throughout this show. However, it is the spirit of Pat Morita that resonates through me and onto others.

Whether it's your comedic sushi-ordering skills or the seamless transitions in and out of character (complete with fart jokes and cross-eyed zingers) or the care you took when meeting my children years later, these moments are embedded into my memory and are as present to me as they were when they happened.

On the street, I have 12-year-old kids approach me, and they know who Mr. Miyagi is. They ask if you "were a cool guy," and often my adult-age kids respond with "the coolest." Thank you for the gift of our friendship, for blessing us with your brilliant portrayal of the iconic Mr. Miyagi and, mostly, for your ongoing presence in my life.

Macchio's book, which he says "proudly highlights that soulful magic that was created from" his partnership with Morita, is available now. All five seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix.