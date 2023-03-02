Ralph Lauren Turns Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' Looks Into a Shoppable Collection

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in CREED III

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures; Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Any fan of the Creed franchise knows it guarantees many shirtless moments from its leading protagonist Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan). In Creed III, the third installment of the Rocky-based films, fans can also expect to see him wearing a collection of menswear looks — from sharp-looking suits to minimalist athleisure pieces — that pack a punch.

The genius behind those statement pieces is Ralph Lauren, who exclusively designed a wardrobe of tailored looks for the motion picture. Now, the designer and his eponymous label are partnering up with MGM Studios on a collection directly pulled from the film.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in CREED III

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Starting Thursday, fans will be able to shop six menswear looks worn by Adonis in the film and have them custom made through the Made to Measure program.

The designs vary in silhouettes, colorways and fabrics. There's a lineup of business-ready double-breasted suits (including a gray pinstripe set modeled by Jordan in the collection's campaign) as well as a luxe trench coat — plus, an earth-toned terry cloth sweat set. But, the one detail tying the bespoke capsule together is a sleek and subtle "Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed" label stitched onto all of the pieces.

"The partnership presents a shared story of icons — one in fashion, one in sport — both driven by the pursuit to build the life you desire," the fashion label noted in a press release of the powerhouse collaboration.

Jordan tells PEOPLE exclusively: "The way Ralph Lauren tailor their suits, you know the way they're made, it just exemplified that type of luxury and style that we wanted to see from Adonis Creed."

michael b. jordan ralph lauren sketches

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Creed III, out Friday, sees Adonis' childhood friend and boxing prodigy, Damian (played by Jonathan Majors) come back from prison, eager to prove himself a boxing champ in his own right. Adonis, who's built up his own family life and successful career, faces off with his former mentee who's ready to literally fight for everything he's earned.

Other returning characters include Adonis' mother Mary Anne, (played by Phylicia Rashad), his wife Bianca, (reprised by Tessa Thompson) and his trainer Tony "Little Duke" Evers (once again played by Wood Harris).

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in CREED III

Courtesy Ralph Lauren

The film is also Jordan's directorial debut, a role he believes was a natural progression from his longtime portrayal of Adonis.

"I finally got to this place in my career where I really wanted to tell a story, you know, and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," he said during a virtual Q&A last October. "And having a character that I've played twice before, you know it's been 7, 8 years living with this guy, so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at."