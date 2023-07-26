Ralph Lauren Creates Special Emblem for 2028 L.A. Olympics, Paralympics

It’s one year from the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris — and five from the upcoming Los Angeles Games — and Ralph Lauren is doing its part to drum up interest for both.

On Tuesday the company is kicking off its expanded relationship with Team USA and LA28, a privately funded nonprofit organization that is organizing the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, by releasing a special custom-designed emblem for the California edition. Ralph Lauren will be an official outfitter of the 2028 Games.

More from WWD

The emblem features a black and red winged A, a reimagined look from the Ralph Lauren P-wing symbol popular in the ’90s, set against black letters and numbers for the L, 2 and 8 along with the Olympic rings.

This is only the second commercialized version of the logo in Olympic and Paralympic history. Last fall, Delta Air Lines, the inaugural founding partner, created its distinct version of the logo incorporating two versions of its widget.

Ralph Lauren’s jacket features the reimagined LA28 logo.

For Ralph Lauren, its version of the logo will initially be added to a denim jacket that will be sold online as well as at its Beverly Hills store. It will retail for $298. The Beverly Hills store, its flagship in Los Angeles, will also host an event on Wednesday night with Olympian Shaun White and other athletes to celebrate the unveiling of the logo.

As the Games approach, Ralph Lauren will also put its emblem on other products that will be available for sale.

“In every iteration of the LA28 emblem, we are writing the collective story of the LA28 Games,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products for LA28. “We’re thrilled to release this latest custom design with Ralph Lauren, a true icon in the movement who shares our drive to think differently, collaborate and connect more deeply with the next generation of fans and athletes.”

Story continues

But it’s not just L.A. that the company is promoting. As part of the company’s long-standing relationship with Team USA, it will also be dropping a customizable Team USA capsule collection for the Paris Games on July 26 with exclusive graphics that can be placed on a variety of items including polo shirts and its signature bear. Ralph Lauren has been an outfitter of Team USA since the Beijing Games in 2008.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.