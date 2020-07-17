Ralph Fiennes tools up in new 'The King's Man' poster

Detail from the the new poster for The King's Man. (Twentieth Century Studios)

A new poster for Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel The King’s Man has been released by 20th Century Studios.

The poster shows Ralph Fiennes’ Duke of Oxford, attired in a dapper suit, drawing a sword from an umbrella handle. It also shows Harris Dickinson as his protege Conrad, Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, Djimon Hounsou as Shola and Gemma Arterton as Polly.

Taking place during the early-1900s, the film is set to depict the formation of the ultra-secret spy agency revealed in the first two Kingsman films: 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. See the full poster below.

The new poster for The King's Man. (Twentieth Century Studios)

Talking about the film at New York Comic Con in 2019, Fiennes said the film’s historical setting adds another dimension to the franchise.

“The tone of Matthew’s earlier Kingsman films is very attractive but this seemed to be taking it into another area or different arena with this historical context,” he told EW. “We all felt tantalised. It’s multi-leveled. It’s got pathos, tragedy, exciting, funny, flashy action sequences, and it’s got historical life to it.”

Behind the scenes of The King's Man. (Twentieth Century Studios)

Based on Mark Millar’s comic series The Secret Service, the action-packed Kingsman series has grossed over $825 million (£656 million) at the global box office to date. This new instalment was originally due for release on 15 November, 2019, but was pushed back first to 14 February, 2020, and then to 16 September, 2020.

Here’s the synopsis: As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in “The King's Man.”

The King’s Man is coming to cinemas on 16 September.