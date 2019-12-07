Rally UHC presents 2020 rosters in Minnesota
Riders and staff for Rally UHC Cycling gathered in Minnesota this week for their first get together of the team's 2020 rosters, culminating with two team presentations on Friday.
The team's major sponsors are headquartered in Minneapolis, and the program run by Circuit Sports presented the team to the United Health Group in the afternoon at the Optum headquarters building in Eden Prairie, and then again in the evening at the Rally HQ in downtown Minneapolis.
The men's Pro Continental team and women's UCI team also showed off their 2020 kits by new clothing sponsor Pactimo. The team retains their orange theme in a kit that looks similar to the 2019 outfits, but next year's look includes an orange fade on the torso and sleeves.
Rob Britton, Nate Brown, Chloe Hosking and Megan Jastrab took the stage at the Optum event for United Health Group employees and described their reasons to ride a bike, eliciting stories from people in the crowd about their personal reasons to ride. A drawing at the end of the event gave away Pactimo clothing, a Lazer helmet, sunglasses and a new Felt bicycle to one lucky winner.
The evening event in Minneapolis was invitation only in the theatre seating at Rally HQ, where all of the riders present took the stage in their 2020 team kits except for Hosking, who is still under contractual obligation to her 2019 team until January 1.
United Health Group CEO David Wichman, an avid cyclist himself, was on had for both events and revealed that his wife has been a cyclist for several decades, and the family peloton now includes his daughter and in-laws.
The Rally UHC men's Pro Continental team will start the season on two fronts, with groups going to South American for Vuelta a San Juan and the Tour Colombia 2.1, and another group heading east for the early season Middle East races.
The women's team will start the season in Australia at the Tour Down Under, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the Herald Sun Tour.