Rally of the Tall Pines asks to use small section of Old Hastings Road in Faraday

·5 min read

Faraday Township council heard from Lincoln Electric Rally of the Tall Pines’ Ross Wood, clerk of the course, and Bruce Leonard, event coordinator, at their Oct. 5 meeting. They were asking for the township’s permission to use a small section of Old Hastings Road for the 2022 Rally of the Tall Pines. After hearing from Wood and Leonard, council voted to allow them to use the requested section of the road for the rally.

At the Oct. 5 meeting of Faraday Township council, Mayor Dennis Purcell introduced Wood and Leonard, who were scheduled to speak about the Rally of the Tall Pines and their request to use 1.5 kilometres of Old Hastings Road that falls within the boundaries of Faraday Township for the race.

Wood had written a letter to Dawn Switzer, clerk and treasurer, and Lisa Hall, deputy clerk, on Sept. 18 asking for permission to use this small section of the road during the 2022 Rally of the Tall Pines on Nov. 26.

The Rally of the Tall Pines is an international level car rally event, that counts toward the Ontario Performance Rally Championship, the Eastern Canadian Rally Championship, the Canadian Rally Championship and the North American Rally Cup, according to Wood.

Wood explained that the rally expanded in 2004 to include Old Hastings Road, but up until now, to their chagrin, while they had gotten permission in the years since from Bancroft, Wollaston and Limerick, they hadn’t realized that a small portion of it fell within Faraday’s boundaries, until they spoke with Scott Laundry, the roads superintendent.

“It wasn’t until you had the bridge problem last year that was in the paper [The Bancroft Times], that we realized a small section of Old Hastings Road Faraday shared with Bancroft. All these years, no one ever said a word so now we know. So, that’s why we’re here to say officially we are sorry for not letting you know in years past but you would have been covered under our $5 million liability insurance policy. You don’t have to be named, but now you’ll be official, assuming you approve us,” he says.

Wood said that they rarely have any complaints about the rally, but if and when they do, they are addressed right away. He said they are requesting to make four passes along Old Hastings Road, running from south to north early in the day on Nov. 26 and from north to south in the evening. He said the road would be fully open for most of the day and that they’d accommodate any residents who need to use the road between passes. They’ll control access to the stage by marshals in radio equipped cars during the running of the stage for safety purposes. Also, for safety and setup purposes, they request permission to control traffic on the road for about two hours for each pass. As the final schedule is developed, more exact times will be set and posted online.

Wood revealed that one minor change they’ve made to the rally this year is to adjust what they call the Odometer Check to avoid the construction in downtown Bancroft.

“The Odo Check, as rally people typically call it, is required by our National Rally Regulations. It is a test route of a minimum of 10 kilometres that allows the competitors to adjust the factor on their rally odometers to agree exactly with the competition instructions they will be receiving,” he says.

The Rally of the Tall Pines uses a lot of overnight accommodations, including Joy Bible Camp last year, and Leonard says that they subsidize those accommodations for their workers to make it more attractive for them to come up and work the race. They also make a point of supporting local businesses, and direct their workers and competitors to local gas stations and stores.

The Rally of the Tall Pines is once again allowing spectators after two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last year the rally hadn’t had any spectators, and was cancelled completely two years ago. Leonard said that they were expecting a full spectator field this year, with the usual spectator spots, their VIP program was running again, and that it was nice to be back to normal.

Last year, Leonard says they had 30 cars with two person teams (a driver and co-driver) and this year they’re expecting about the same. He said they also need about 200 volunteers to help make the rally run smoothly and be a success. Those interested in volunteering can go to www.tallpinesrally.com/volunteer/ to create an account and register as a volunteer, or they can also get in touch with Wood at ross@tallpinesrally.com.

Leonard said that toward the end of October, they’ll be doing some road work to fix up some of the rough sections of road that that rally will be on. He said they’ll also be delivering notices to area residents saying when roads will be closed and assuring them that if an emergency arises, the race will be suspended to allow any emergency vehicles access to address said emergency.

Switzer told Wood and Leonard that they’d need a signed agreement with Rally of the Tall Pines to make this all official, and Wood said he would forward such an agreement to Switzer as soon as possible to make it so.

With no questions from council, as they felt that Wood’s letter to Switzer had explained everything, council voted to allow Rally of the Tall Pines to use the 1.5-kilometre section of Old Hastings Road that falls within the boundaries of Faraday.

Leonard told The Bancroft Times that things are plugging along very well with regard to the Rally of the Tall Pines for 2022.

“The competitors always appreciate all the background work and experience that our team brings to this. We’re really solidly organized,” he says. “This is probably one of the best organized rallies in Canada.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

