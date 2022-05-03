This rally planned Tuesday evening in Bellingham to defend abortion rights

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Women’s March supporters across the country have been called to action to defend abortion rights after a U.S. Supreme Court document signals the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Facebook event posting by Marissa McGrath for a gathering at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Whatcom County Courthouse.

“Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it,” the post states.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen who represents Whatcom County in the 2nd District will attend the rally.

Earlier in the day, he reaffirmed his support for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion in a news release. He called on the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to prohibit restrictions on access to safe, affordable reproductive health care.

“For nearly 50 years, the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision has guaranteed a woman’s right to choose. I steadfastly support that right, and I will continue to stand with women and advocates in Washington state and across the country to ensure a woman’s right to access safe reproductive health care,” he said in the statement.

“To echo Governor Inslee, Washington will continue to be a state that strongly supports a woman’s right to choose, and a state that will fight to ensure access to safe, affordable reproductive health care to every person that needs it,” Larsen said.