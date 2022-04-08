Ralf Rangnick will talk to Manchester United bosses about consultancy role in the ‘next couple of weeks’

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed he will hold talks in regards to his consultancy role in the next “couple of weeks”.

The German agreed a two-year contract beyond his coaching spell at Old Trafford when replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November to continue working behind the scenes.

Having previously helped Red Bull establish two leading teams on the continent in both Salzburg and Leipzig, Rangnick said he was looking “forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis” when appointed at United.

Clearly, his spell in charge has not exactly gone to plan with this expensively-assembled team facing a fight to even qualify for next season’s Champions League. Currently, United sit three points behind Tottenham in fourth and have only won three of their last six games.

Still and, even with the seemingly imminent appointment of Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Rangnick has hinted he will hold talks with decision-makers at the club in the coming weeks, although his full focus is on finishing the season in charge.

"What I know about all the managers the club has spoken to so far, they are top managers, top coaches, and if this includes Erik ten Hag it is also true of him,” he said.

"That’s all I can say about that at this stage. For me it’s about preparing for tomorrow’s game."

"As you know I have agreed a contract as an advisor.

"We will speak about that in the next couple of weeks and at the end of the season. Right now my full focus is on tomorrow."