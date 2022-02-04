Ralf Rangnick reveals frustration with Jesse Lingard absence: “I would have loved to have had him”

Ralf Rangnick revealed his frustration over Jesse Lingard’s absence after Man United’s penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It was announced in the build-up to the match that Lingard, who pushed for a January exit from the club but was denied one, would miss the cup match, with Rangnick saying the player had asked for time off to clear his head.

Lingard hit back at criticism of his decision as he tweeted that the club advised him to miss the match. The 29-year-old insisted his headspace was fine and he was ready to play whenever called upon.

However, Rangnick evidently did not agree with that assessment of the episode.

Following United’s FA Cup exit, the interim boss insisted he would have preferred to have Lingard available and that his absence had a significant impact on the team.

“We were one outfield player less on the team sheet, so why would I have allowed him [Lingard] to have four or five days off?” Rangnick said.

“I would have loved to have had him in the squad.”