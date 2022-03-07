Ralf Rangnick left compromised as Manchester United circus exposes ultimate waste

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miguel Delaney
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ralf Rangnick
    Ralf Rangnick
    German association football manager
Rangnick believes Rashford can find his best form (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Rangnick believes Rashford can find his best form (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

After Manchester United had again been humiliated in the Premier League’s prime-time slot, Scott McTominay was asked about potential issues “behind the scenes” that may have contributed to that.

The most notable was the intrigue around Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence.

“Whatever goes on behind the scenes is completely irrelevant to me,” McTominay said, inadvertently indicating something may have gone on behind the scenes. He wasn’t the only one, to be fair.

Ralf Rangnick had stressed that Ronaldo was missing with an injury, only for word to quickly spread that the Portuguese’s sister, Katia Aveiro, had “liked” an Instagram post claiming that the manager had left him out.

The latter part of that is a farcical sentence, but then that’s the modern game. That’s also the modern Manchester United.

Even if there is nothing in this story, the very fact there is noise around it reflects the sense of a circus at the club, and reinforces the reality that Rangnick has had problems with this squad.

The fading coherence that United did have under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at one point has now vanished.

The Norwegian was too soft on them for that to persevere, and Rangnick’s hardness has seen it go altogether.

That has led to another new debate at a club where there is doubt in virtually every area. It is how much of the current malaise is down to Rangnick himself; whether he is having any positive effect on the squad he’s got.

Some of the players do doubt the German’s credentials, which naturally affects his authority, to go with the fact he is “just the interim”.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the defeat (Getty)
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the defeat (Getty)

The chorus against him is growing, as the chances of a return to the Champions League recede.

The caveat is that it’s a fairly moot argument.

Rangnick is indeed just the interim, but the alternative options were figures like Steve Bruce or Laurent Blanc. Any interim is never going be the sort of class that is worth getting too exercised about. It was the best they could get, and the appointment of Rangnick at least had some deeper logic to it given the designs on a new future and his status as an ideologue.

That nevertheless means we return to the real issue at United, which is the wider decision-making process and what that says about how the Glazers run the club.

Much depends on the rationale behind the appointment, or at least the conviction behind that rationale.

The German maintained the conviction to his approach against Manchester City, insisting on a pressing game in a fixture better suited to sitting back.

That just leads to bigger questions.

Manchester United&#39;s David de Gea looks dejected after Manchester City&#39;s Riyad Mahrez scores (Action)
Manchester United's David de Gea looks dejected after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores (Action)

Even if his record indicates he obviously isn’t a top-class manager, the decision makes sense if they were prepared for the season to be a write-off, so that he could introduce an undercoached squad to a new ideology for the next appointment.

It’s just that United still have no idea who that appointment is going to be, negating that logic. They still don’t know if it’s going to be Erik ten Hag, or Mauricio Pochettino, or someone else. Rangnick’s brand of pressing may not even suit the next appointment.

In that case, it was probably better to go with a pragmatist, who could navigate the squad through such a season to try and get them back into the Champions League. A pragmatist might well have gone for a more hard-bitten approach against City.

They didn’t go for pragmatism, so Rangnick didn’t. It all ensures that this appointment instead feels yet another halfway house of a decision, of the type that has so badly afflicted the club over the past few seasons.

That isn’t actually a reflection on Rangnick, who is in a thankless situation, caught between many poles. United want some of the tactical ideology for the long-term but also some of the tactical compromises necessary for the short-term, meaning they may well get neither.

They have a very tough run of fixtures now, with no momentum, while Arsenal have all the initiative and the games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted from the United squad to face City (REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted from the United squad to face City (REUTERS)

It would be an indictment of United to not make top four. That would not be a reflection on Arsenal, who are beginning to get things right, and are now overperforming.

It’s just that United remain so much wealthier than them, so much more expensive. The squad is of such value that it is scarcely believable they can produce a team this bad, that is so far off Manchester City.

They are the ultimate example of football waste, only matched in the Premier League by Everton.

That is just the cumulative effect of a decade of bad decisions. Rangnick is merely trying to navigate his way through the wreckage of that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.