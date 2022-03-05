Ralf Rangnick: Inspiring Marcus Rashford turnaround has ‘all my energy’ after Man United star’s struggles

Marcus Rashford has been backed to re-find his form by Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German coach believes he can inspire the striker’s turnaround, having already succeeded in bringing the likes of Anthony Elanga to the forefront ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Edinson Cavani’s return from injury could mean Rashford remaining on the bench at Etihad Stadium. The England international has started just nine Premier League games all season, scoring four goals.

But Rangnick, whose team face Manchester City after back-to-back draws, is confident that Rashford can be a key player in the final weeks of the season.

“With Edinson at least being available for the game and the upcoming games, we have other options,” he told reporters.

“With Marcus Rashford, we have another player who I will insist and continuously be behind him and with him, to develop him.

“We have achieved that with quite a few other young players in the past and I don't see why this should not happen with Marcus.

“He's got abundant talent, he's got the pace, he's got the physicality, he's got everything that you need for a modern striker, no matter if he's playing from the wing or in the centre.

“I will put all my energy into that, to help him to take the same pathway that other players did in the last three months.”