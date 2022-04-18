Ralf Rangnick braced for reunions against ‘extremely good’ Liverpool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Peach
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ralf Rangnick
    Ralf Rangnick
    German association football manager
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is braced for a tough examination against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is braced for a tough examination against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ralf Rangnick is braced to face an “extremely good” Liverpool side featuring players the interim Manchester United boss helped on their path to the top.

All eyes will be on Anfield as the rivals go toe-to-toe on Tuesday evening, six months on from Jurgen Klopp’s men securing a stunning 5-0 Old Trafford win in the reverse fixture.

Naby Keita opened the scoring that day and previously said Rangnick treated him “like a son” when bringing him to RB Salzburg, with the interim United boss also going on to coach him at RB Leipzig.

The 63-year-old was also involved in the careers of future Liverpool players Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino having begun working as the two Red Bull clubs’ sporting director in 2012.

Furthermore, Rangnick signed Roberto Firmino when he was managing Hoffenheim and impressive centre-back Joel Matip played under him at Schalke.

“They are good, they’re extremely good,” Rangnick said of Liverpool. “It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are.

“Jurgen has built that team in the last six and a half years.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when we signed them for our clubs when nobody knew them.

“Again, it’s no coincidence that this is probably the club with the highest number of players from our former clubs because their approach, their style of football, the way they want to play is pretty similar.”

Rangnick knows United need to raise their performance from Saturday’s helter-skelter 3-2 triumph against rock-bottom Norwich if they are to take anything away from Anfield.

“Of course they will (show their desire to finish in the top four),” he said.

The way that we defend is still not the standard that we need

Ralf Rangnick

“Of course they also showed today that they were trying to win that game but, as I said, for me it’s a question of being physical enough in those moments and it was not the first time today, it happened in games earlier on.

“If I still remember the game at Leeds, where we played at the end with Scotty (McTominay) and with Fred, yes it was a battle and we were up to the standards at Leeds, but this has to happen more regularly.

“It’s quite obvious. Even the reason why the club contacted me in November was the fact we just conceded too many goals too easily.

“We reduced the number of goals conceded but the way that we defend is still not the standard that we need in order to be a top-four club.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tatum's layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets

    Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give Boston a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Tatum scored 31 points, the last two on the first buzzer-beater of his career.

  • Green, upstart Pelicans get top-seeded Suns in first round

    Willie Green's time as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns taught him that quick improvement can happen with the right mix of talent, desire and steady leadership. Green, the first-year New Orleans Pelicans coach who was Phoenix's top assistant last season, leads his upstart team against the top-seeded Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs beginning with Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix.

  • Hugo Lloris urges Tottenham not to throw away chance of making Champions League

    Spurs lost 1-0 to Brighton after recent good form had seen them climb into the top four.

  • Liverpool have squad to ‘fight’ for historic quadruple, claims Sadio Mane

    The Reds saw off Premier League title rivals Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

  • Bruno Guimaraes heads dramatic late Newcastle winner against Leicester

    The Brazilian had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s opener.

  • Erik ten Hag ‘has not left yet’, Ajax chief insists amid Manchester United links

    Gerry Hamstra says Ajax have done ‘everything possible’ to keep Ten Hag at the club.

  • X-rays negative for Scottie Barnes, MRI awaits tomorrow

    Adrian Wojnarowski: X-rays negative on Scottie Barnes' left ankle - MRI tomorrow, source tells ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on Twitter? Jeff Stotts @ InStreetClothes Re: Scottie Barnes: Happy to hear there is no fracture ...

  • Myanmar's military chief pardons prisoners to mark holiday

    Myanmar’s military government on Sunday began releasing more than 1,600 prisoners to mark the traditional new year holiday, but they didn't include any political detainees despite the country’s ruling general vowing to bring peace this year. Myanmar has been under military rule since February last year, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. This year's holiday celebrations, carried out over several days, were muted as opponents of military rule called for a boycott of government-supported activities.

  • Liverpool have squad to deliver historic quadruple, claims Sadio Mane

    The Reds saw off Premier League title rivals Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

  • Elliott: It's another year of waiting for the Clippers breakthrough, and it's getting old

    It's wait 'til next year for the Clippers after losing Friday. It always is, and that's getting tired, writes L.A. Times columnist Helene Elliott.

  • Artists, volunteers work to repair defaced Chinatown mural in Vancouver

    Around a dozen volunteers picked up paint brushes on Saturday afternoon to help restore a mural in Vancouver's Chinatown that was recently defaced. The mural, titled Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea, is located on the side of the Liang You Bookstore on East Georgia Street and was tagged with graffiti in late March. This isn't the first time the mural has been vandalized, say Katharine Yi and Sean Cao, the artists behind the original piece — but this was the worst incident to date. "It's frustrat

  • Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham named Rookie of the Year finalists

    Josh Lewenberg: To little surprise, Scottie Barnes has been announced as a finalist for Rookie of the Year, along with Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. Award winners will be announced during the playoffs. Source: Twitter @JLew1050 What's the buzz on ...

  • Karim Benzema snatches late winner as Real Madrid hit back to beat Sevilla

    Real, PSG and Bayern moved closer to their titles.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go