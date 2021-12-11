Ralf Rangnick admits Man United ‘must get better’ as he criticises physicality of players in Norwich win

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick admits there is plenty of work for his side to do after they scraped past Norwich to earn a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

Man United did not show the high-intensity pressing game that was expected of them, and struggled to create any clear chances until Cristiano Ronaldo won and then scored a second-half penalty.

Rangnick was relieved that United were able to secure the three points, but was disappointed with how some of his side reacted to the physical challenge that Norwich posed and how much the performance dropped off from the levels shown last week against Crystal Palace.

“It’s about intensity, physicality, body language - at this level you need to be physically present,” Rangnick said. “This was not always the case.

“Some of our players are technical players and today there was not so much space for technical solutions. You need to be physically brave and compete on that kind of level.

“This was something that we didn’t do. The other team played much more aggressive than Crystal Palace did and therefore we need to raise our level of intensity in games like this.

“It’s a question of who wins ball, do we get the second balls, and in each position it was not the same.

“At least we got the three points and another clean sheet, but we need to improve, we need to get better - that’s for sure.”

David de Gea kept United level early in the second-half and then helped them stay in front with a number of impressive saves as he continued his impressive recent form.

Rangnick paid tribute to his goalkeeper, but also to Norwich who despite being bottom of the league caused United some real problems.

“They played extremely well I thought, they didn’t at all play like a bottom team,” Rangnick said of the opposition. “They played like we played against Crystal Palace.

“The first 15 minutes we were struggling tactically but then it was better. We didn’t allow them that many chances in the first-half.

“In the second-half, we had a better body language up front but still allowed them too many chances.

Story continues

“It was David de Gea who made sure it was a clean sheet in the end.”

Read More

Norwich 0-1 Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty earns scrappy win for Ralf Rangnick’s below-par side

David de Gea admits it was ‘difficult’ to see Victor Lindelof forced off as Ralf Rangnick gives update

Man United boss Ralf Rangnick holds talks with Paul Pogba as he outlines midfielder’s return from injury