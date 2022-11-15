How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek

Chantal Allam
·5 min read

Even one of Raleigh’s top developers is getting behind the pickleball craze sweeping the United States.

John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corp., is among a handful of investors who recently disclosed plans to fund a $70 million tennis and pickleball complex on 45 acres in Raleigh’s Brier Creek.

Five years in the making, Swing Racquet + Paddle, located at 6121 Mt. Herman Road, will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts, four beach tennis/volleyball courts and a ping-pong lounge. The groundbreaking is slated for early 2023 with the complex opening to the public in 2024.

“I’ve played pickleball 12-15 times and think it’s an explosive sport,” Kane told The N&O, declining to reveal exact terms of the deal. “The development will be a regional and national draw.”

For those not in the know, pickleball, often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, has surged in popularity in recent years. It grew nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association cited by Pickleball USA. That makes it the country’s fastest-growing sport, Pickleball USA said.

The uptick has demand for courts skyrocketing — especially among millennials and Gen Z — with cities across the country building new facilities and private clubs replacing tennis courts. In Charlotte, an urban pickleball and entertainment facility backed by Rally Entertainment is opening on 1.9 acres early next year. With no new major tennis facilities built in the Triangle in over 20 years, say project organizers, there’s an immediate need in the region. Some local aficionados are even calling on city officials to make Raleigh a national leader in pickleball.

Kane is seen as something of a titan in the Triangle commercial real estate scene. His firm has several major projects underway, including North Hills’ Main District where the old J.C. Penny used to stand, and the planned Downtown South development.

But pickleball is something new to his portfolio. It’s also a public-private partnership with the City of Raleigh and expected to attract more than 1 million visitors annually for tournaments and other events.

“It will add jobs and economic impact to the region,” said Stephen Bentley, director with the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

In addition to Kane, Swing’s founders have lined up a who’s who of advisory board members. Among them: Phil De Picciotto, the founder and president of Octagon; Ken May, the former CEO of Topgolf and Drive Shack; and Hans-Martin Reh, known for his role as global general manager of racquet sports at Wilson Sporting Goods.

A project’s revival

But up until a few months ago, Swing Racquet + Paddle — the creation of entrepreneur and tennis player Rob Autry and his business partner Jason DeGroff — had hit funding roadblocks.

Starting in 2017, Swing has been in talks with the City of Raleigh over a public-private partnership. The 48-acre lot is owned by the city and valued at around $2.5 million. The group has a 50-year lease for the land with multiple renewal options, but is receiving no public funds. Initially, in 2019, the group sought support from Wake County Interlocal Agreement funds, which come from a 1% food and beverage tax. But then the pandemic hit, and funds set aside to help projects such as this with a big economic impact dried up.

“The [pandemic] was the biggest blow,” Autry said. “We were on that shortlist [for the grant]. They were literally going to make the announcement, and three weeks later COVID struck.”

A rendering of the new Swing Racquet + Paddle to be located at 6121 Mt. Herman Road in Raleigh.
Autry wasn’t about to give up on a dream 30 years in the making. He played collegiate tennis at The University of Central Oklahoma and was a tennis academy instructor as a young adult. In 1995, he started Cafe Carolina & Bakery in Cameron Village, which grew into 11 locations and ultimately was acquired by a large food conglomerate in 2005. He also founded Vstrator, a video analysis platform.

The pickleball project stalled, but Autry said they used that time to revamp Swing’s original plans. With the changing landscape, they bumped up the number of pickleball courts from six to 24, and included courts for padel, a sort of mash-up of mini-tennis and racquetball that is also on the rise. They also expanded a “show court” that can be used for hosting 5,000 people for national and international tournaments.

That all culminated in a fortuitous call Autry made to Kane one day this summer to pitch the project.

“I’ve got his number,” Autry chuckled. “I’ve been fortunate to be in this market since 1995. I’ve known John for a long time.”

Kane admitted he hadn’t heard of Swing’s plans up until then. But the pair met a short time after at Kane’s North Hills offices, and it proved enough for the developer to jump onboard.

“I saw the presentation and was quite impressed,” Kane said. “I reviewed the offering material and was convinced it was a well-thought plan.”

Site plans submitted to the city call for indoor and outdoor courts, 504 parking spaces, and eight buildings. That includes a 3-story operations building and a 2-story restaurant, with a total of 181,000 square feet.

A rendering of the new Swing Racquet + Paddle to be located at 6121 Mt. Herman Road in Raleigh.
Autry said the development will create around 100 jobs, with a soon-to-be announced celebrity chef and tennis partner added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Inclusivity is also a major focus, he said. In addition to memberships, the public will have pay-to-play options and free access to the complex’s green spaces.

“This is an anti-country club,” he said. “Anyone can have access, throw down a blanket and toss a frisbee. It’s about finding ways to get people to the campus, introduce them to racquet sports and let it become an important part of their lives.”

