Raleigh store will sell premium furniture at bargain prices, but only once a month

Lars Dolder
·3 min read

Styron and Hughes Interiors, a new Raleigh retailer, will host a grand opening this month of its 10,000-square-foot showroom, featuring first-rate furnishings for frugal shoppers.

Owners Shelley Todd and Brian Bass have curated the store’s high-end selection from manufacturers and craftspeople across the country. But they plan to sell their merchandise at discount rates — sometimes thousands of dollars below MSRP.

Bargain-basement pricing on premium decor comes with a “thrilling” catch, according to Todd: Styron and Hughes will only open its doors one day each month.

“I saw this concept in Nashville where a store only opened once a month, and I thought it was so fun and exhilarating,” Todd said. “There’s only that one day each month to get in and get the deals.”

Styron and Hughes’ first frenzy will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26 at 6702 Old Wake Forest Road, close to Capital Boulevard. Staff will serve drinks and hors d’oeuvres. On Sunday, March 27, leftover inventory will be available for purchase on the store’s website between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Styron and Hughes features unique artwork, such as this painting by Chris Coleman, a former touring member of Kings of Leon.
Styron and Hughes features unique artwork, such as this painting by Chris Coleman, a former touring member of Kings of Leon.

The store’s unique retail model is much like one employed by such popular Triangle outlets as Treasure Hunt Liquidators and Gold Diggers Liquidation, which can attract hundreds of shoppers a day looking for limited-time offers.

Styron and Hughes offers a distinctly different product line from bargain-bin stores, but Todd and Bass hope it will entice similar throngs of thrifty shoppers seeking anomalous deals.

“I hope people arrive and are as excited as I am,” Todd said. “...I want it to be an event that people put on their calendars. And I know I need variety and the look and the price point to achieve that. I will make sure we have the prices for everyone.”

Her father’s death bed wish

Todd and Bass — high school sweethearts who reconnected during the pandemic — have not worked long in the furniture industry. Bass recently sold his Durham electronics store to open Styron and Hughes. Todd is a career concert promoter who spent much of her adult life in Nashville. Styron and Hughes are their mothers’ maiden names.

“But I’m from here, grew up in Moorehead City,” she said. “And my dad was always here. He passed away January before last. He was 101. My dad hated that I had to travel so much for work, so before he died he said, ‘I’m going to leave you some money so you can chase your dreams.’”

Styron and Hughes’ selection reflects Todd’s lifelong passion for eclectic interior design. Most items on grand opening day will come from Atlanta, Dallas and High Point, but Todd hopes to expand her source list as the store establishes its reputation.

Styron and Hughes features 10,000 square feet of showroom space with hundreds of eclectic furniture pieces.
Styron and Hughes features 10,000 square feet of showroom space with hundreds of eclectic furniture pieces.

Besides compiling a robust selection of aesthetic furniture, Todd’s goal is to ensure all showroom pieces could work together in the same house.

“I wanted to take some of the stress out of decorating for people who worry if things will match,” she said. “I joke that its like Garanimals, those baby clothes where everything can go with everything else.”

Unique pieces, such as paintings by Chris Coleman, a former touring member of Kings of Leon, are listed at 50% of their usual resale value. Couches, consoles, coffee tables and more are 20% to 30% less than typical asking price.

“I love the way I feel when I walk into my home and I want people to be able to get the same,” Todd said. “Our motto is ‘stylish and affordable.’ I want people to feel good in their homes because they have great pieces and didn’t break the bank.”

What’s replacing the former North Hills JCPenney? Mall developers have a big plan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Chris Boucher ditched the headband vs. Detroit

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher reveals why he put on a headband for the second half of the Pistons game after not wearing one in the first. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.