Raleigh police report shooting with officer on Rock Quarry Road

Raleigh police reported Saturday that an officer has been involved in a shooting but did not provide additional details.

WRAL and CBS 17 both reported that there is a large presence of police vehicles along Rock Quarry Road, near New Birch Drive.

Raleigh Police Department presence in the 2800 block of Rock Quarry Road concerns an officer-involved shooting incident. Additional information will be made available as follow-up investigations progress. pic.twitter.com/Ann1RrNG68 — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 7, 2022

The site of the police presence is in walking distance from the Raleigh Police Department’s Southeast District station.

A portion of Rock Quarry Road was blocked off for police vehicles before 2 p.m., WRAL reported.