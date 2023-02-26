Raleigh police: Man accidentally shot himself at Crabtree mall Saturday night

Virginia Bridges
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man carrying a concealed weapon accidentally shot himself at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday night, according to police.

The man shot himself as mall visitors were running from a loud noise around 8:24 p.m. Police don’t know the cause of the noise, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

The man was moving toward safety when he shot himself, the release states. He was taken to the hospital. His injury was non-life threatening.

The mall was expected to operate on a normal schedule Sunday.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 call 919-996-1193.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.

Latest Stories

  • Man shot by police during traffic stop in Canmore, Alta. taken to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP

    Alberta RCMP say a man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in the Town of Canmore on Friday. In a media release Saturday, RCMP say a Banff RCMP officer conducted the traffic stop in Canmore, about 90 kilometres west of Calgary, around 11:15 p.m. "During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area," the release reads. Po

  • Elderly man killed, woman critically injured in 'horrific' dog attack in San Antonio

    A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a "horrific" dog attack in Texas on Friday, authorities said. The owner of the dogs now faces felony charges, police said. The 81-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who were visiting friends in the area were attacked by two dogs from a neighboring property after exiting their vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

  • El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

    Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

  • New video shows LSU student Madison Brooks before death – as teen alleged rapist to be tried as adult

    Desmond Carter, 17, was indicted by a grand jury in the state on first-degree rape

  • Police appeal to find ‘dangerous’ suspect wanted for torture killing

    Thomas Campbell, 38, was attacked inside his home in Greater Manchester after being ambushed when he opened his front door.

  • Husband reveals last moments with wife after she was shot in supermarket parking lot row in front of kids

    ‘I got there before the crime scene people came’

  • 4th man charged in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: York police

    York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects. Hajtamiri hasn't been

  • Good samaritan chases down drunk driver trying to flee scene of fatal crash

    A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept

  • George Santos caught on tape lying to Seattle judge in 2017 recording

    The courtroom recording shows Mr Santos telling a judge he worked at Goldman Sachs even though he never held a job at the investment bank

  • Video captures shooting that left 12-year-old auto theft suspect dead

    A surveillance video captured the moment a 12-year-old suspect was shot and killed by a vehicle owner. The man was tracking his stolen vehicle using an app when he was "involved in an exchange of gunfire" with those inside the vehicle, according to Denver police.

  • Alex Murdaugh can’t remember last conversation with wife and son – minutes before murders

    In a bombshell move, Mr Murdaugh has now admitted that he was at the kennels at 8.44pm on 7 June 2021

  • Texas Bartender Charged for Overserving Driver Who Killed Off-Duty Police Officer

    Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tact

  • Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

    Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore. López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding “everything is mystical.”

  • EU: Freeing ex-senator can help Manila keep trade incentives

    The Philippines’ chances of retaining special trading incentives, including slashed tariffs for a wide array of products, would be boosted if it decides to free a long-detained opposition leader and rejoin the International Criminal Court, a group of European parliamentarians said Friday. The European Union trade incentives under the so-called Generalized Scheme of Preferences, or GSP Plus, for the Philippines and seven other developing countries are anchored on their adherence to more than two dozen international conventions on human and labor rights, environmental protection and good governance. The trading incentives, which the Philippines started to enjoy in 2014, would end in December and the government could reapply within a two-year period to retain them, the European lawmakers said.

  • Woman accused of killing ill husband seeks release from jail

    A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital is asking to be released from jail. Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the work for weeks. Instead, Gilland engaged in a four-hour standoff with police officers.

  • A Florida death row inmate used his last words to insult Ron DeSantis, saying the governor 'has done a lot worse' things than him

    "He's taken a lot from a lot of people," Donald Dillbeck said of DeSantis. "I speak for all men, women, and children. He's put his foot on our necks."

  • Texas prosecutors can't target groups that fund out-of-state abortions -judge

    Local prosecutors in Texas cannot use state laws that are more than 60 years old to prosecute organizations that help fund and arrange travel for Texans to obtain abortions in other states where it is legal, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin said that 1961 state abortion laws, which were rendered unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade establishing a nationwide right to abortion, were not revived when the Supreme Court overturned Roe last June. Pitman's order, which is preliminary, will remain in place while abortion funding groups, including Fund Texas Choice, The North Texas Equal Access Fund and The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, move forward with a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of the laws.

  • Should extra millions from Surfside settlement go to memorial or victims? A judge decided

    Some Surfside unit owners argued that they should decide what to do with the money

  • If Iran has plans to murder Jews on UK soil, where is the outrage?

    Most people in Britain would be horrified if they were told they don’t give a damn about whether Jews are murdered on home soil. And rightly so – such indifference would be starkly at odds with what it means to be a decent person on the most basic level.