Raleigh and NC officials react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ in multiple shooting deaths

News of multiple shooting deaths off a popular Neuse River greenway shocked officials across the city and nation Thursday, and they braced themselves for difficult days.

Victims included a police officer, and officers swarmed the sprawling Hedingham community in search of the shooter.

Reactions to the violence poured in quickly:

“Praying for the victims of this ongoing active shooter situation in Raleigh and for our brave law enforcement and first responders.”

— U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop

“All I can say is that this is a tremendous tragedy, something I hoped would never happen here. I can only offer whatever support I can to those who are hurting and suffering because of this.”

—Raleigh City Council member David Cox, city district representative for the area.

“I have spoken with Mayor (Mary-Ann) Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”

—NC Gov. Roy Cooper

“My office and I are actively monitoring this situation. Please avoid these areas, stay indoors, and follow the guidance of @raleighpolice.”

—U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross

“Pray for our law enforcement and those injured in an ongoing active shooter situation in Raleigh.”

—U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn