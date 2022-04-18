Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Baldwin, 65, said Monday she has no symptoms and is getting a second test to confirm the initial results.

The news prompted the in-person Raleigh City Council meeting on Tuesday to be moved to a virtual meeting “due to health concerns and out of an abundance of caution.”

People who have signed up to speak during the meeting will be contacted by the clerk’s office with information about how to participate.

Two council members — David Cox and Nicole Stewart — will be absent from the meeting and Baldwin missing the in-person meeting would mean there are only five members participating. Five people at a meeting means it may be harder to take action on an item, with state law requiring a two-thirds majority of Raleigh’s eight-person board to vote in favor of an ordinance change on an initial vote.

Baldwin was elected to her first term as mayor in 2019 and is running for reelection.