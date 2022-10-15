Raleigh mass shooting: What we know about the victims

Five people, ages 16 to 52, were shot and killed in a mass shooting along a nature trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy who is injured and hospitalized, is a relative of one of the victims killed, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Here's what we know about the lives lost:

Susan Karnatz, 49

PHOTO: Raleigh shooting victim Susan Karnatz in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Tom Karnatz)

Susan Karnatz is survived by her husband and three sons, The Associated Press reported.

She was a dedicated runner who often ran at this trail, her husband, Tom Karnatz, told the AP.

"We're absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly," he told the AP.

Gabriel Torres, 29

PHOTO: Raleigh shooting victim Gabriel Torres. (WTVD)

Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres was off duty and on his way to work when he was shot and killed, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Torres, a former Marine, was a husband with a young daughter, ABC station WTVD reported.

The Raleigh Police Department released a statement Saturday on Twitter honoring Torres and announced a memorial.

"The senseless acts of violence on October 13th have left the Raleigh Police Department grieving and mourning with the community. We continue to pray for the families of those that lost their loved ones and wish for a swift recovery of those injured. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from communities and law enforcement agencies across the globe. A memorial has been established at 218 West Cabarrus Street to honor the life and service of Officer Torres. Those who wish to provide support to Officer Torres' family and the entire RPD family should contact us at SupportRPD@raleighnc.gov.," the statement read.

James Roger Thompson, 16

James Roger Thompson was a junior at Knightdale High School, according to a statement from the principal.

"Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to James' family, the other victims, their families and all who have been impacted by yesterday's events," principal Keith Richardson said in a statement Friday.

Mary Marshall, 34

PHOTO: Raleigh shooting victim, Mary Marshall, a 34-year-old Navy veteran, with her nieces Charlotte and Avery. (Courtesy of Meaghan McCrickard)

Mary Marshall, a Navy veteran, was just weeks away from her wedding, which was set for Oct. 29, according to her sister.

"As a family we simply want to tell everyone how much of a joy and light Mary was. The most loyal and caring person," her family said in a statement. "She was one of the funniest people you'd ever meet. She was so excited to get married at the end of the month to Rob, the love of her life and best friend. And to finally have all her most favorite people in one place, including best friends from Japan, Texas and Florida."

The family begged local, state and national politicians "to finally step up and do something about gun control."

"Being a leader is about leading and making decisions that benefit, support and keep our country safe. How many times do we have to hear our leaders say 'we're sorry' and 'something must be done,'" the family said. "We demand action."

Nicole Connors, 52

PHOTO: Raleigh shooting victim Nicole Connors. (Courtesy of Tracey Howard)

Nicole Connors, who always looked out for her family, was shot while on her porch, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.

"Anything that had to be done, she was going to do it," told the AP. "And she was going to make sure it was done right."

"It is just a senseless killing," he told the AP. "People outside enjoying the weather, talking. Next thing you know they're gone."

ABC News' Christopher Looft and Stefan Joyce contributed to this report.

