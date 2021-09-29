Raleigh man charged with sexually abusing two juveniles, Wake sheriff says

A 21-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing two minors who are sisters, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Miguel Antonio Cazares was taken into custody at his home in northeast Raleigh, according to arrest records.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Cazares with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; four counts of disseminating harmful material to minors; as well as statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, according to a sheriff’s office release.

In March, Wake County investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit, alerting them to a social media account, the release said.

Investigators later discovered the account contained images that appeared to be “child sexual abuse material,” and linked the account to Cazares’ address, the sheriff’s office said.

Over the course of their investigation, deputies learned that Cazares had told a medical provider he had sexually abused a female juvenile victim.

In June, investigators were notified that the female juvenile victim had told authorities that Cazares had performed sexual acts on her and her sister, the sheriff’s office said.

Eric Curry, a spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, clarified Tuesday that the two victims are sisters and aren’t related to Cazares.

When Cazares was interviewed by investigators, he told them he had committed the illegal acts, and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Cazares was transported to the Wake County Detention Center, where he was booked and is being held under a $1,975,000 bond.