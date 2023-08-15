Raleigh leaders have voted on PNC Arena + convention center expansion plan. What to know

Renovations and expansion of PNC Arena and the Raleigh Convention Center Complex took another step toward reality on Tuesday.

The Raleigh City Council unanimously backed a new plan spend tourism money over the next two decades.

Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David thanked all the stakeholders, government employees and leaders who “dared to dream” to make this agreement come to fruition.

The new plan also needs the blessing of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, but Wake County leaders expressed support during an initial look on Monday. Commissioners are set to vote next week.

‘This has been 25 years in the making,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “This site was first looked at and chosen I remember people saying ‘This will spur development.’ Well that never happened. Now, we have that commitment to redevelop this area and make it a sports and entertainment district.”

What’s in the proposal?

There are two big-ticket items included in the proposal.

▪ Red Hat Amphitheater and Raleigh Convention Center: $25.6 million a year for 30 years that includes renovation the convention center, expanding the center to where Red Hat is now and moving Red Hat a street over.

▪ PNC Arena: $21 million for 25 years that includes renovations to the arena and the development of land around the sports and concert venue.

The proposal also include money for the Cary Indoor Sports Facility and other competitive tourism projects.

This “will really allow us to move forward,” Baldwin said.

“(It’s) one of the things we get critiqued on,” she said. “Conventions don’t come here. We don’t have enough convention space and we don’t have enough quality hotels. This will address that issue and allow us to expand our convention business.”

The Centennial Authority, the government-appointed board that oversees PNC Arena, voted to approve the long-term lease with the Carolina Hurricanes and a plan to develop the vacant land and parking lots around the arena.