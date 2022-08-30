Raleigh elementary school student hit by car walking to school Monday morning

A Raleigh elementary school student was hit by a car Monday morning on the way to the first day of school, Wake County Public Schools confirmed.

The student was hit while crossing the road to Wildwood Elementary School.

The child’s family was notified and the student is recovering, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Holly Shaw.

“It is our hope that everyone will observe safe practices in traveling to and from school and work and be mindful of students who are walking,” wrote Shaw.

The school district did not say what street the incident occurred on. The child wasn’t using a designated crosswalk for families, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The Raleigh Police Department told ABC11 that the child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced charges against the involved driver. The incident remains under investigation.