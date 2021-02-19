Raleigh’s economy is a standout

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 19, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

The investments into Raleigh’s tech ecosystem are translating into national recognition.

Raleigh’s economy is the fifth best-performing in the United States, and it’s well positioned to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from the Milken Institute.

The ranking comes from Milken’s annual Best-Performing Cities Index, a comparison of the 200 largest metro areas that the California-based economic think tank has released annually since 1999.

Milken uses its index to track which parts of the country are creating the best economic opportunities. The analysis places a heavy emphasis on job creation and wage growth as well as concentration of high-tech industries.

For the first time, Milken included housing affordability and broadband access to measure how equitable the growth is in these metro areas during the pandemic, a factor that caused many Californian and Northeastern cities to plummet in the ranking compared to recent years.

San Francisco, for example, went from being ranked the No. 1 performing city in Milken’s 2020 list — compiled before the pandemic — to No. 24. Meanwhile, Raleigh was ranked No. 11 in 2020.

The Top 5 performing cities on the 2021 list are: Provo, Utah; Palm Bay, Florida; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Raleigh.

[Read more here]

Community support funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Philanthropy can fund more local journalism. Want to help?

Tech news from the Triangle

The Triangle’s first SPAC! Durham biotech firm Humacyte goes public at $1.1B valuation. [N&O]

ProcessMaker, a Durham maker of no-code automation software, raises $45M. [N&O]

RTP-based ViiV Healthcare gets first monthly HIV treatment approved by FDA. [N&O]

Intel gives $5M to NC Central’s Law School to start new tech and policy center. [N&O]

Taking advantage of industry’s growth, William Peace University launches new e-sports degree. [N&O]

Longfellow Real Estate Partners unveils $150M+ lab project in Research Triangle Park. [TBJ]

Pattern Health

Newsletter Extra

Story continues

Durham’s Pattern Health raises $1.5M from Cofounders Capital

Durham-based Pattern Health, which makes a no-code platform for medical entrepreneurs, has raised $1.5M from investors, including Cary venture capital firm Cofounders Capital.

Pattern Health’s CEO Ed Barber told me that the money will primarily be used to double its headcount this year. It currently has 15 employees at its offices at the American Underground in Durham.

No-code platforms make it easier for people without a development background to create applications -- something that is attractive to many entrepreneurs in the hospital and clinical space, Barber said. “It eliminates the friction,” he said. “It opens up their ability to innovate and build tools to a much larger audience.”

Founded in 2013, Pattern Health was created by veterans of the Triangle tech scene. Before starting Pattern Health, Barber had stints at Motricity, Appia and Bandwidth.

The company has partnerships with 11 of the top 20 academic medical centers. The company’s ability to work within the security and compliance needs of the health space have given it an advantage, Barber said.

What I’m reading

Pfizer study another worry for South Africa’s vaccine rollout. [RTRS]

Walmart to hike wages for 425,000 workers to average above $15 an hour. [CNBC]

The Pizzagate gunman -- from Salisbury, N.C. -- is out of prison but the conspiracy theories that inspired him are out of control. [WaPo]

Deep in the heart of Texas’ collapsing power grid. [ArsTechnica]

Facebook blocks news in Australia, diverging with Google on proposed law. [NYT]

Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars and sent back its first images. [CNN]

IBM explores sale of IBM Watson Health. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

Raleigh tech entrepreneur’s home -- with a concert hall -- goes for sale. [N&O]

From urban renewal to COVID-19: Black businesses have played vital role in the Triangle. [N&O]

Raleigh student housing provider buys old Breadmen’s site in downtown Chapel Hill. [N&O]

Pandemic forces RDU to scale back a planned, longer runway and its ambitions. [N&O]

Goodnight’s Comedy Club will say goodnight to its historic location later on this year as it makes way for a new apartment development. [N&O]

Cary’s Fenton development bets big on food. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate