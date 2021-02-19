Raleigh’s economy is a standout

Zachery Eanes
·4 min read

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 19, 2021

The investments into Raleigh’s tech ecosystem are translating into national recognition.

Raleigh’s economy is the fifth best-performing in the United States, and it’s well positioned to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from the Milken Institute.

The ranking comes from Milken’s annual Best-Performing Cities Index, a comparison of the 200 largest metro areas that the California-based economic think tank has released annually since 1999.

Milken uses its index to track which parts of the country are creating the best economic opportunities. The analysis places a heavy emphasis on job creation and wage growth as well as concentration of high-tech industries.

For the first time, Milken included housing affordability and broadband access to measure how equitable the growth is in these metro areas during the pandemic, a factor that caused many Californian and Northeastern cities to plummet in the ranking compared to recent years.

San Francisco, for example, went from being ranked the No. 1 performing city in Milken’s 2020 list — compiled before the pandemic — to No. 24. Meanwhile, Raleigh was ranked No. 11 in 2020.

The Top 5 performing cities on the 2021 list are: Provo, Utah; Palm Bay, Florida; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Raleigh.

Tech news from the Triangle

  • The Triangle’s first SPAC! Durham biotech firm Humacyte goes public at $1.1B valuation. [N&O]

  • ProcessMaker, a Durham maker of no-code automation software, raises $45M. [N&O]

  • RTP-based ViiV Healthcare gets first monthly HIV treatment approved by FDA. [N&O]

  • Intel gives $5M to NC Central’s Law School to start new tech and policy center. [N&O]

  • Taking advantage of industry’s growth, William Peace University launches new e-sports degree. [N&O]

  • Longfellow Real Estate Partners unveils $150M+ lab project in Research Triangle Park. [TBJ]

Pattern Health
Pattern Health

Newsletter Extra

Durham’s Pattern Health raises $1.5M from Cofounders Capital

Durham-based Pattern Health, which makes a no-code platform for medical entrepreneurs, has raised $1.5M from investors, including Cary venture capital firm Cofounders Capital.

Pattern Health’s CEO Ed Barber told me that the money will primarily be used to double its headcount this year. It currently has 15 employees at its offices at the American Underground in Durham.

No-code platforms make it easier for people without a development background to create applications -- something that is attractive to many entrepreneurs in the hospital and clinical space, Barber said. “It eliminates the friction,” he said. “It opens up their ability to innovate and build tools to a much larger audience.”

Founded in 2013, Pattern Health was created by veterans of the Triangle tech scene. Before starting Pattern Health, Barber had stints at Motricity, Appia and Bandwidth.

The company has partnerships with 11 of the top 20 academic medical centers. The company’s ability to work within the security and compliance needs of the health space have given it an advantage, Barber said.

