Raleigh-Durham high school basketball recaps, results from Day 1 of state tournament

East Wake rallied from a 12-point, second-quarter deficit and from five points down at halftime to earn a 57-48 first round win over visiting Person in Noerth Carolina 3A competition.

The Warriors used a halfcourt zone defense to neutralize Person’s 6-foot-7 junior power forward Tymaureon Outlaw, and forced the Rockets to expend considerable energy in the halfcourt.

East Wake opened the third period with an 11-2 run. Noah Hamilton scored seven of his 15 points in the spurt. Outlaw converted back-to-back baskets to knot the score at 30 midway through the stanza.

The Warriors answered with a 14-4 run to take a 44-34 lead with 5:46 remaining. East Wake ninth grader L.J. Rush netted six of his 14 points in the latter run.

Person scored its first fourth-quarter points on A.J. Terrell’s steal and layup with 3:46 to play.

R.J. Vick scored at least one field goal in each quarter on the way to a game high 19 points for the victors. Lance Clarke and Outlaw finished with 16 and 13, respectively, for Person.

Millbrook’s Corrie McLaughlin (20) looks to shoot against Wake Forest’s Jaidyn Kavadias (31) during the second half. The Wake Forest Cougars and the Millbrook Wildcats met in a basketball game in Wake Forest, N.C. on February 8, 2022.

Undefeated title sweepers roll

Millbrook’s girls earned a 65-60 win over Middle Creek. Otherwise, the closest game including a Triangle area 4A school that swept conference regular season and tournament championships with undefeated league records was 14 points. Cardinal Gibbons defeated Leesville Road 59-45 for the Crusaders’ fourth win in as many meetings for the Cap Six schools this season.

The Hillside girls defeated Ashley (Wilmington) 64-15. Garner stopped Chapel Hill, 79-55.

Among boys, Cleveland beat Greater Neuse River rival Garner, 81-51. Millbrook had the highest scoring total among the six sweepers as the Wildcats prevailed 84-61 over New Bern.

Panther Creek’s Madisyn Jordan (14) launches the jump shot over Apex Friendship’s Victoria Sagne (11) . The Panther Creek Catamounts and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in a conference basketball game in Cary, NC on January 28, 2022.

Southwest Wake 4A power

Apex Friendship, Panther Creek, and Green Level beat up each other all girls’ season. The Patriots, Catamounts, and Gators affirmed their conference’s strength with a trio of double-digit, first-round home wins.

Apex Friendship topped Willow Spring, 61-20. Panther Creek defeated Heritage, 71-48. Green Level prevailed over Rolesville, 55-38.

Wake Forest’s Chase Spann (20) looks to shoot against Wakefield’s Ayden Gwynn (32) late in the second half.The Wake Forest Cougars and the Wakefield Wolverines met in a conference basketball game in Raleigh, NC on February 4, 2022.

Wake Forest boys advance

The Wake Forest boys defeated rival Wakefield, 65-55. The outcome marked the Cougars’ third win in four meetings with the Wolverines.