Raleigh cops arrest man who crashed into police cars, had several other warrants

Raleigh police arrested a man Friday who crashed into police cars after attempting to escape arrest for several other charges.

Police found Joshua Ray Bibey, 27, in a Garner Chipotle after an automated license plate reader in the parking lot identified his plate as stolen, Fox 8 reported.

While police tried to arrest him, Bibey backed his car into two Raleigh police cars, a press release from the department said. The patrol cars were damaged but no officers were injured.

Bibey led police on a chase through Garner and Raleigh, Fox reported, which ultimately ended when he hit a chain-link fence, allowing police to take him into custody.

Bibey was wanted on numerous warrants from multiple jurisdictions, the report said. He faces dozens of charges including four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and two hit and run counts, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

The Raleigh resident made news earlier this year after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 40 while allegedly under the influence, setting off a high speed chase. A highway patrol trooper blocked Bibey’s path with his car in order to stop him.

Bibey has several upcoming court dates for his charges next week and in late November.