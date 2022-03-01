Raleigh City Council member running for NC State Senate

Raleigh City Council member Patrick Buffkin is running for the state Senate.

Buffkin, 38, has filed to run in the newly drawn N.C. Senate District 13, which covers north and northwest Raleigh.

“Two and a half years on city council has made it clear that the most urgent challenges facing our community such as housing affordability, aging infrastructure and educating our children need a city lawmaker’s experience on the state level,” Buffkin in a Tuesday morning news release.

Buffkin was elected to the Raleigh City Council District A seat, which covers north Raleigh, in 2019.

“The problems facing our community and state are obvious,” he said in the release. “The legislature isn’t committed to properly funding education, has failed to expand Medicaid, hasn’t addressed child care needs and has engaged in partisan political battles that put self-interest over the public interest. These are fixable problems, but we need to work together to make a difference.”

While city races are nonpartisan, Buffkin is a registered Democrat seeking the Democratic nomination.

The primary is May 17, meaning Buffkin could file for re-election to his council seat if he doesn’t win the primary.

“If they pick someone else, then I’ll have to make a decision about my future on council,” Buffkin said in an interview with The News & Observer. “I love the work on city council. And I love public service. So I’d hate to be out of that work. But it’s in the hands of the Democrats in the district and the unaffiliated voters in the district who are eligible to vote, and we’re gonna make our case and they’ll get their decision.”

Filing for the state races continues through Friday.