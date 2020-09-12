Rakul Preet Singh says she tested negative for coronavirus a day before co-star Arjun Kapoor's diagnosis

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who arrived in Mumbai last week to resume shooting for her upcoming cross-border love story, got to know that the filming scheduled from 7 to 14 September has been cancelled as her co-star Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after getting to know about the cancellation, the actress called up her Telugu film director Krish asking if he can advance the shoot.

A report by Mumbai Mirror quoted the actress saying that she had boarded the flight and it was on a runway when she received a call about the shooting schedule being cancelled.

"Had I known even half an hour earlier, I wouldn't have boarded the flight," the actress said.

She then flew to Hyderabad to start the shooting of a Telugu film which was originally scheduled to begin from 15 September.

The actress was in Mumbai in August-end for the shooting of the same film. Rakul Preet said she tested negative for COVID-19 a day before Arjun Kapoor's test report came.

"He (Arjun) didn't come in contact with anyone on the set. I traced back and figured that he might have come in contact with someone infected while I was shooting in Hyderabad," Rakul Preet said.

Rakul Preet further added that she is in touch with the actor and that he is doing well.

Speaking about her experience of shooting in Hyderabad amid pandemic, the actress said she feels like she is living in a bubble.

Rakul Preet said that everyone, except the actors, is wearing masks and gloves all the time. Thermal checking is done regularly and COVID tests are being carried over.

The first look of the film was released on 26 August. The yet-to-titled film is set in 1947 is a love story span across generations and follows the aftermath of the Partition.

The film is directed by Kaashive Nair and will also star John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neena Gupta, and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

