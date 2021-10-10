Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Make their Relationship Insta Official on Actress' Birthday

Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned 31 on Sunday, October 10. While a lot of her colleagues took to social media to wish her, one post has stood out to most of her fans. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to pen a love-filled note for Rakul, confirming that they are dating. Fans flooded the comment section expressing their shock and even congratulating them for their relationship.

In the picture shared by Jackky, they can be seen holding hands and gazing into each others’ eyes. He captioned it, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart).”

Many members of the film industry also took to the comment section. Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on the post. Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild!” Patralekha also left emojis in the post.

A little while after Jackky’s post, Rakul took to Instagram to share the same picture, making their relationship Instagram official. She wrote, “Thankyouuuu my (love)! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together.”

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

