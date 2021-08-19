Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here are some wishes and greetings to send to your siblings

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year with great pomp and ceremony. A special day for all siblings, the festival falls on 22 August this year.

Every Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a rakhi (or sacred thread) around the hand of their brothers. The brother promises to protect his sister from all of life's difficulties.

The bond between the siblings is cemented this day with lots of love, laughter and much fighting over who gets to eat the sweets.

Much like the celebrations last year, this year too will witness a muted response to the festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this does not mean that the occasion will be less special. You can always send your best wishes to your sibling.

Here are a few special greetings you can share with your siblings on Rakhsha Bandhan:

- You are my best friend, my guide, my mentor, and my guardian. I know that you are just a thought away and for that, I'm eternally grateful. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Thank you for being my partner in crime and my loudest cheerleader. I love you today and always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- You must have done something right that God blessed you with a sibling like me. For laughing at this and all my other bad jokes, thank you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- We are miles apart from each other but are still connected as we are entrenched in each other's hearts forever. Happy Rakhi!

- Thank you for understanding my silence as well as making sense of my gibberish. Growing up with you has been a celebration like no other

- May this Raksha Bandhan bring love, light, and endless happiness. You deserve it all and more

- Distance can do little to separate those who are linked by the heart. Sending you love and wishes on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan

- Thinking of you and all the memories we have created together on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Happy Raksha Bandhan to my biggest secret-keeper and my pillar of strength. With you as my sister/ brother, I don't need much else

Story continues

- I cannot imagine how colourless my life would have been had it not been for your charm and love. Happy Rakhi, brother/sister!

Also See: Raksha Bandhan 2021: E-commerce giants also offer gift cards for festival; check details here

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here's everything you need to know about timing, tithi, and significance of festival

Raksha Bandhan 2021: From biodegradable material to seeds of indigenous trees, eco-friendly rakhis are the new trend

Read more on India by Firstpost.