Raksha Bandhan 2021: Tribes India, a One-Stop Shop For Upcoming Rakhi Festival and Other Gifting Needs

With its attractive and wide range of tribal products ranging from exquisite handicrafts to metal artefacts to apparel and organic herbal produce, Tribes India (both the network of physical outlets and online e-commerce platforms) is an ideal one-stop destination for gifting your family and friends.

With Rakhi around the corner, the Tribes India catalogue now features an exclusive Rakhi corner, where one can find attractive hand made rakhis from different tribes of India, pooja items such as ornate metal pooja boxes and torans. Other than this, colourful kurtas for both men and women, salwars, jackets in different types of weaves and styles, and a range of sarees, dresses and beautiful stoles in the Maheshwari, Chanderi, Bagh, Kantha, Bhandara, Tussar, Sambhalpuri and Ikat traditions etc are also featured in Tribes India outlets and websites.

In line with its efforts to promote the livelihoods and empower tribals through marketing and development to tribal produce and products, TRIFED has been expanding its diverse and attractive range of products on sale in the Tribes India network.

The 137 Tribes India outlets and e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com) cater to different types of needs. From the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-

East to the rich and vibrant textiles and silks, namely; from colourful puppets and children’s toys to traditional weaves such as Dongria shawls and Bodo weaves; from metal craft to bamboo products; any and every type of gift item is available here. These can be customised into attractive and customisable gift packs and hampers, depending on the requirements and budget. These gift hampers are packaged in premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material, designed by renowned designer Ms. Rina Dhaka exclusively for Tribes India, these make for ideal gifts for any occasion.

Do check out your nearest Tribes India outlet or website as you prepare for this festival of love and protection and look for gifting items.