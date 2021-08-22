Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Priyanka-Rahul to Stalin-Kanimozhi, A Look at 5 Brother-sister Bonds and Their Journey

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan today political leaders and several others wished people on the auspicious occasion which marks the love between siblings.

This festival is being celebrated from ancient times every year on ‘Purnima’ of ‘Shravan Mas’. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22. Although the ‘Muhurat’ will begin from the evening of August 21, the ‘Udaya Tithi’ is on August 22. Hence sisters will tie Rakhi on this day.

The Indian politics is also full of such siblings, sharing warm relations working for the same party at times, while turning foe at times.

Here are some interesting cases of brother-sister bond in politics:

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

From political rallies to various festive occasion, the two Congress leader are frequently seen sharing stage. While Rahul Gandhi is a Wayanad MP and remains active in leading the party, Priyanka Gandhi is responsible for strengthening the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh. The siblings often wish each on social media on various occasions and share photos. “I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living with him through happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother,” Priyanka Gandhi had said in a tweet last year. Apart from working for the same party, the two siblings share a warm relation.

Kanimozhi and Karunanidhi

DMK leader Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, children of late M Karunanidhi, have been working together for the same party. Ahead of the assembly elections this year, Kanimozhi had ruled out any sibling rivalry within the party for inheriting the political legacy of Karunanidhi. “He (Stalin) is my leader. There is no question of rivalry. After election campaign, I will go to Delhi,” Kanimozhi had said. Stalin had succeeded Karunanidhi, who passed away in 2018 two years after the last state polls.

Tejashwi and Misa Bharti

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder sister Misa Bharti have been active ever since the absence of father Lalu, who has been jail in fodder scam case. The elder sister has been a mentor to the young siblings and reports say that Misa plays crucial role in the political as well as family affairs. However, the brother-sister tie is not smooth, as Misa had been upset with the elevation of Tejashwi as the successor of the party. The anointment of younger son Tejashwi as the heir apparent had not gone down well with his elder brother, Tej Pratap and eldest sister, Misa. Misa Bharti has displayed political ambitions for her as well as her husband. However, the discord hasn’t gone public and the duo remains committed to Lalu’s party.

Vasundhara Raje and Madhavrao Scindia

While Madhavrao Scindia belongs to Congress, sister Vasundhara Raje had been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Madhavrao Scindia is represented by his son Jyotiraditya Scindia after the former died in 2001. Jyotiraditya, who was earlier with the Congress, broke with the grand old party and joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Vasundhara Raje welcomed her nephew and said Jyotiraditya has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia and took the decision in the interest of the country.

