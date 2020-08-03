Raksha Bandhan 2020: Malaika Arora Wishes Baby Sister Amrita Arora On The Special Day, Says ‘We Are Everything To Each Other’

Raksha Bandhan is a very special day for all brothers and sisters. It’s a traditional Hindu festival celebrated across the country, where sisters tie rakhi to their brothers. It is a very special day that is celebrated with great zeal. On this auspicious occasion, model-actress Malaika Arora has penned a heartfelt note for her baby sister Amrita Arora who is also like a brother and a friend to her. Malaika mentioned in her post, “You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who’ll protect me at any cost.” Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans On The Auspicious Occasion, Shares Pics Of His Children And Grandchildren.

Malaika Arora shared a beautiful picture and described the beautiful bond that she and her sister Amrita Arora share with each other. She described how her baby sister has been playing multiple roles. Malaika wrote, “‘Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi’. It’s not just a prayer, it’s not just a song...it’s what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here’s to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.” Raksha Bandhan 2020 Songs Playlist: List of Bollywood Movie Songs in Hindi That Perfectly Depict Brother-Sister Love and Sibling Bond.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are often seen spending time with each other or along with their girl gang. The gorgeous sisters have been with each other through thick and thin. Malaika concludes her note by saying, “It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side.” She also said, “This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.”