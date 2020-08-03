Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans On The Auspicious Occasion, Shares Pics Of His Children And Grandchildren

Amitabh Bachchan never misses to wish his fans on any auspicious occasion. The veteran actor who is active on social media platforms, often posts messages over current issues or wishes his followers on special occasions. Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India, a festival that is traditionally celebrated by Hindu. On this day, the sisters tie rakhis around the wrist of their brothers, a bond of protection, love and care. Raksha Bandhan Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

On this special day, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a collage featuring his children and grandchildren. It featured his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda tying rakhi to her brother Abhishek Bachchan. The other pic feature his grandson Agastya Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya. The post that he shared read, “Happy Raksha Bandhan ..tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .” Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Gratitude after Testing Negative for COVID-19, Thanks his Fans for all the Prayers.

Big B's Post On Raksha Bandhan

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday when Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The veteran actor who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus was tested negative. His son Abhishek Bachchan is still at the hospital and undergoing treatment for the same.