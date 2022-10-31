Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, is pleased to announce the presentation of new data during the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium, which was held in Barcelona Spain October 26-28, 2022.

“Data presented at the conference demonstrate our continued progress toward confirmation of a lead compound from our kt-3000 series for advancement to human clinical trials,” stated Prof. Mads Daugaard, Rakovina Therapeutics president and chief scientific officer.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-3000 series represents a novel class of bi-functional small-molecule drug candidates that has been designed to combine inhibition of both poly(ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) in a single molecule as a novel approach to providing meaningful clinical benefit to cancer patients.

“The 3D spheroid models discussed at the symposium closely mimic solid tumors and constitute an attractive high-throughput pre-clinical test system for validating the potential experimental drug candidates. Our kt-3000 prototype lead compound performs 30-40 times better than the FDA-approved PARP inhibitor olaparib (Lynparza®) and 5-10 times better than the FDA-approved HDAC-inhibitor vorinostat (Zolina®) in Ewing sarcoma 3D spheroid models. This provides strong proof-of-concept validation of our kt-3000 potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of solid tumors,” added Prof. Daugaard.

Pre-clinical studies have revealed the potential for synergy in the treatment of solid tumors by combining a PARP inhibitor with inhibition of histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes. In clinical practice, however, the benefits of combination treatments are often limited due to differing pharmacokinetics and overlapping toxicities requiring sequential administration.

The EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium is a joint annual meeting of the European Oncology Research and Therapeutics Consortium, the US National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research. The meeting focuses on preclinical and phase I human clinical trials, enabling and facilitating in-depth scientific discussions on the latest developments in therapeutic targets and experimental drugs and attracts academics, scientists and pharmaceutical industry representatives from around the globe.

Rakovina Therapeutics has previously presented preclinical data at peer reviewed scientific meetings demonstrating the potential of kt-3000 series drug candidates against treatment-resistant cancer cell lines. Development of the kt-3000 series is supported, in part, by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Martha’s BEST Grant for All, which is aimed at developing new treatments for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer in children and young adults.

Rakovina Therapeutics scientific presentations, including yesterday’s poster from the AACR Special Conference on Sarcomas can be found on the Company’s website.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
David Hyman
Chief Financial Officer
Email: info@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Media Contact
MEDIA@rakovinatherapeutics.com


