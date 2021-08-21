Rakhi Special: Frosting the Brother-Sister Bond Over a Cake-Bake Session!

Apart from the Rakhi-tying ritual, Raksha Bandhan brings a special opportunity for siblings to bond.

And what better way to connect with your siblings than baking a yummylicious treat for yourself?

Put your chef's hat on and try out this sweet, supple, and an ultimate Raksha Bandhan dessert: Honey Cake.

Ingredients:

One Cup Curd One Cup Sugar One Tbsp Oil One Tsp Vanilla Essence One Cup Refined Flour One Tsp Baking Powder One Tsp Baking Soda Honey Strawberry Jam

Let's start by preparing the cake batter

Mix curd, sugar, and oil

Add vanilla essence and whisk it well

Add the dry ingredients: Refined flour, baking powder, and baking soda through a strainer to avoid lumps IMP: Cake batter should not be fluffy, not too thick or watery.

When the batter is ready, keep a butter paper on the baking pan and grease it well with butter and oil.

Add the batter into the pan and bake it for 35 minutes.

While the cake bakes, prepare the honey filling.

In a heating pan, add one cup of sugar and a little water

When the sugar dissolves, let it cool for a while

Add honey to the syrup.

Put the baked caked on a plate and make holes for the filling. Pour the honey filling all over the cake.

Time to Glaze the Cake

Add strawberry jam in a pan

Add a little water and stir it well

Add two spoons of honey to the strawberry mix.

Frost the cake with coconut powder and make your Raksha Bandhan extra sweet with this moist Honey Cake.

The Honey Cake is ready!

