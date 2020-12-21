Rakhi Sawant's Husband On Why He Chooses to Stay 'Mysterious'

Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the challengers and as expected she has been in full form. As soon as she arrived, she opened up about her relationship status and her hush-hush wedding to a mysterious NRI man, Ritesh.

While the world wondered whether he truly existed, The Quint spoke to him to find out more about their love story.

When asked why he stays away from the limelight Ritesh said,

""Rakhi and I got married in a very short time. We had no time to plan anything. I was also handling two-three different projects which were supposed to be confidential and because of that I decided not to disclose myself. I had requested Rakhi because my share value and everything gets impacted."" - Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband

Speaking about their love story Ritesh says that it is nothing less than a film script. "My PA had given me Rakhi's number for a show so I had her number. That day, I was very tensed and wanted to talk to someone, someone who is a stranger to me. So I pinged Rakhi. Three weeks before I had pinged her and she had blocked me. But that day I don't know what happened; she decided to chat. Apparently she was also feeling low that day," he said.

Ritesh told us that while they began chatting as friends, Rakhi developed feelings for him.

""Once I casually asked her if she would marry me and she said she will think about it. I was not serious. Then I got busy with work and was not being able to give her time."" - Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband

He added, "She got really upset and would cry. Considering her image in the media I thought she is a drama queen and she is doing drama. But later things changed."

Ritesh and Rakhi met each other for the first time in the lobby of JW Marriot Mumbai and Ritesh says it was love at first sight for him.

""Because of her image in the media I was not sure about her. So I never took it seriously till I met her and spent time with her. All I can say now is that I am the happiest when I am with her."" - Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband

When asked about Rakhi's appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Ritesh says he was surprised to hear her use foul language inside the house.

""I was shocked to hear her abuse. The problem with Rakhi is she gets influenced by others very easily. I don't think it was her fault. It started with the duck task. Nikki got physical with Kashmira and Rakhi. I don't think you can do that."" - Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband

And if you are wondering why don't we have a picture of Rakhi Sawant's husband, well, Ritesh is keeping his identity a surprise for his grand entry into the Bigg Boss house!

