Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis by Rachel Johnson review – all the fun of a Johnsonian farce

As Rachel Johnson’s mother used to say, there is no such thing as a wasted experience: however bad things get, there is something to be learned from it.

And if not, as her daughter would be the first to add, you can always get a book out of it. So here is that book, a fabulously indiscreet and funny account of her failure to get elected as a pro-Remain MEP for the doomed centrist party Change UK, set ruefully against the story of her brother’s glittering success. (You don’t need reminding that Rachel Johnson is Boris’s sister; nor does Rachel, who palpably adores him but has a love-hate relationship with being famous at one remove.)

I should have loathed this book, but I’m afraid I loved it. It is sheer gossipy joy, the perfect escape from a fug of coronavirus anxiety, yet with just enough dark espresso jolt beneath the froth to satisfy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Johnsons were raised with the kind of jolly negligence peculiar to the English upper classes, which one suspects is more fun in the telling than in the living of it. Rachel’s mother, an Oxford University-educated artist whose own ambitions were frustrated by successive prams in the hall, declares it a mistake to educate girls because it unfairly raises their expectations; her father packs her off to an all-boys’ boarding school (she and another girl apparently had to have special uniforms made).

It is sheer gossipy joy, the perfect escape from a fug of coronavirus anxiety

Nonetheless Rachel makes it to Oxford, then the Financial Times and the BBC, before deciding (when pregnant with her third child) to embark on what became a rampantly successful freelance career. Yet as first Boris and then her little brother Jo, until recently an MP and government minister, get elected, their teasing about when she plans to get a proper job starts to sting. And so begins her disastrous quest to do something meaningful with her life, or what she describes as the fall of Remainer Rachel and the rise of Brexit Boris; our national story but writ smaller, on a family-sized canvas.

Story continues

Horrified by the prospect of Brexit, she flirts briefly with the Lib Dems before joining Change UK, the breakaway party formed by a handful of defecting Labour and Tory MPs. But she has no sooner made it through the hasty selection process to be a candidate for them in the European elections than the penny drops. The party has no money, no policies and no obvious attraction for voters when the Lib Dems are offering much the same but with more chance of winning.

Her Brexit party opponent in the south-west, where she is standing, is the ex-Tory minister Ann Widdecombe, whom she can’t stand (they met and clashed in the Celebrity Big Brother house, of all places) but who still runs rings around her. Deployed as Change UK’s celebrity secret weapon, Johnson ends up looking more like a liability, effortlessly skewered by the Today programme, and giving a disastrous interview to the Times in which she describes herself as a “rat on a sinking ship”.

There is something gloriously refreshing about an account of political failure in which nobody is trying to excuse or hide the buttock-clenching awfulness of it. But despite the refusal to indulge in self-pity, this is the most uncomfortable part of the book. The party would have crashed and burned without her putting her foot in it, but after all those years on Fleet Street did she really not know better? It’s impossible not to sympathise with the blameless colleagues forced, not for the first time, to clean up behind her. And, yes, all that does remind me of someone.

“Doing what we are told not to do is a family trait,” she writes. But so is what she calls the Johnson “death wish”, a compulsive desire to say exactly the wrong thing in public. These mini-explosions are not exactly gaffes, but more like the call of the void – that inexplicable urge to jump that some people feel when standing next to a sheer drop. Even when they know it’s grossly inappropriate, the Johnson instinct is, she writes, to turn everything into “a competition, a game or a joke”, like commitment-phobes who shy away the minute a lover gets serious.

Boris Johnson and Rachel Johnson attend the London Evening Standard’s 1000 Most Influential Londoners. Photograph: David M Benett/Getty Images

In a remorselessly competitive family – in which Rachel speculates that Boris’s Euroscepticism might in part reflect a private “Oedipal struggle” with his pro-European father – publicly standing against your own brother’s party in an election is forgivable. But to let slip that you cared about it more than you let on, that you meant it – well, that would almost be more shocking.

Was Rachel Johnson ever serious about standing? To a journalist all life is potential copy, but my hunch is that this was more than a cynical exercise in finding something new to write about. Brexit to her is a “compass error, harder to correct with every mile travelled” that directly threatens her own children’s futures; she was genuinely afraid, she writes, of what Nigel Farage represented, of the “enemies of the people” rhetoric, and the general willingness to throw everything under the bus in pursuit of victory.

There is the smack of female truth too about what she calls her “post-menopausal” feeling that now the children are grown up, she can finally do something for herself.

There is a sadder storyline occasionally struggling to get out, about the feeling of having compromised one’s own ambitions for motherhood and promptly been leapfrogged by men who did not. (When six-year-old Boris famously told a family friend that he wanted to be “world king” when he grew up, Rachel said she wanted to be a wife and mother, because that’s what the women she knew did; as she ruefully points out, so it has essentially ended up.) Yet she is smart enough to know that this is all more palatable as high farce than impossibly gilded tragedy.

The book isn’t perfect, obviously – she’s a terrible name-dropper, forever referencing what her doubles partner David Cameron said at tennis, and the galloping speed at which it must have been written sometimes shows. But reading it is the definition of guilty pleasure. In times like this, grab that wherever you can.

• Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis by Rachel Johnson is published by Simon & Schuster (£16.99). To buy a copy go to guardianbookshop.com. Free UK p&p over £15.