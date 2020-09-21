8 Rajya Sabha MPs Including Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh Suspended Over Protest Against Farm Bills

A day after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious farm bills, eight opposition members including Congress’s Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay singh, Congress’s Rajeev Satav and CPM’s KK Ragesh were suspended.

Chairman of the house M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a no confidence motion deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed, PTI reported.

The action against the MPs comes a day after a ruckus in the house against the passage of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills have faced criticism from opposition parties and even from within BJP’s allies. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the food processing minister from the Shiromani Akali Dal party, resigned from the government over the bill.

Meanwhile, Naidu criticised the protests inside parliament and call it “unruly behaviour” and alleged that the MPs “threatened” Harivansh during Sunday’s session.

Naidu was quoted by NDTV as saying, “I am pained at what happened yesterday. It defies logic. It is a bad day for Rajya Sabha.”

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministers on Monday read out a motion seeking suspension of eight members for the remainder of the session. Naidu put the motion to vote and it was carried by voice vote.

However, opposition members protested against the decision, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for about 20 minutes.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

(With PTI inputs)

